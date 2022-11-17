ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mental health peer specialists helping NYers

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJI8L_0jEvWikD00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — They are not therapists or psychiatrists: they are called mental health peer specialists.

A New York City job training program is inspiring  people to use their mental health struggles and trauma experiences to help others and get paid for it. It’s an eight-month program and there’s a $5,000 stipend.  Ben Jurney, with LaGuardia Community College, developed the program.

Luis De La Luz, 32, is one of 20 people who graduated in the first class from the La Guardia Community College program. He’s originally from Mexico but now lives in Washington Heights and works in the Bronx.  He has a new job and, he said, a new sense of purpose. De La Luz suffered from PTSD and depression.  He never thought what he considered his biggest challenges in life would become his greatest assets in his new career.

He completed an internship with Goodwill Industries and now has a job as a mental health peer specialist. His boss, Brendan Foley with Goodwill Industries, said De La Luz is a critical bridge to his Latino community.

Jurney described the program at LaGuardia Community College as a great stepping stone to a new career in mental health. They’re recruiting everyday people with valuable life experience.

People may not even know how powerful sharing their story can be to someone who is struggling.  De La Luz is starting a Spanish language recovery group and hopes to continue to help his community.

They are recruiting for the next training class that starts in January. If you want to apply or want more information, click here or email MHPeerSpecialist@lagcc.cuny.edu .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Advocates want expanded mental health services in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A sobering fact about the mental health crisis in New York City is that lately, it seems you don’t have to go far to (meet) someone who’s homeless in the subway and admits to receiving psychiatric care over and over again. PIX11 News talked with Patricia, whose face we are blurring […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims

NEW YORK, NY – A study published by Science Direct in October claims life in dangerous New York City neighborhoods is contributing to the overall obesity and unhealthiness of city children. According to the paper, researchers estimated the relationship between neighborhood violent crime and child and adolescent weight and fitness. It used detailed data from the Fitnessgram assessments of public school students in New York City and matched that data to point specific crime data geocoded to students’ residential locations. The paper also claims city violence negatively affects the health of young girls more than boys. “We find for adolescent The post Violent neighborhoods making NYC children unhealthy, obese, study claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Corn Kid’ donates 50,000 cans of corn to City Harvest in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 7-year old Brooklyn boy who went viral for a video declaring his love for corn was at City Harvest Monday afternoon, donating 50,000 cans of Green Giant corn for Thanksgiving meal boxes.  The cans will head out on trucks Monday night and Tuesday. Green Giant also donated an additional 40,000 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nynmedia.com

Immigrant households disproportionately rent-burdened: Report

In recent months, New Yorkers have focused their attention on a surge of migrants to the city, many of them asylum-seekers from the Caribbean or South America, who have pushed an already near-capacity shelter system to its limits. But now, a major nonprofit has mined and packaged data showing that the city's pre-existing immigrant population was hard-hit by the city's housing crunch well before the current wave of newcomers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Vigil held in NYC in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. The event was planned before Saturday’s mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs. Five people killed in that shooting. At Sunday’s event, several people dressed all in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY approves 1st marijuana dispensary licenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Monday approved a list of 36 licensees to legally sell recreational marijuana. The following are the approved licensees in New York City:             Nube NYC LLC – Owned by Hector Guerrero, Naiomy Guerrero, Hector Guerrero and Jarron Parnell in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Well-renowned drumline opens new arts center in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved marching drum line, according to its director, is growing and opening a new community center in Yonkers that will provide after-school programming for hundreds of children. The Marching Cobras Drumline is opening a new performing arts complex on Palisades Avenue in Yonkers. They are renowned for mesmerizing audiences around […]
YONKERS, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals Announces National Recognition for Reducing Blood Pressure

The awards recognize outpatient programs around the nation for best practices in managing hypertension, or high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced all 11 of its hospitals and 7 of its Gotham Health sites were recognized by the American Heart Association and the American Medical Association for their work in managing hypertension, or high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke. Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke or heart failure. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but with timely diagnosis, research-based treatment and education, this condition can be managed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers lost to road violence remembered at memorial

NEW YORK (PIX11) — People who lost loved ones to road traffic inaugurated a memorial in their honor on Sunday during the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. The memorial at Lincoln Terrace-Arthur S. Somers Park in Brooklyn meant to give New Yorkers a space to reflect on lost loved ones. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

New East Harlem nursing school bridges gap to community

NEW YORK - The first semester is underway at the new home of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai. The East Harlem headquarters will help heal the neighborhood.For its 120th anniversary, the Phillips School of Nursing celebrates a new state-of-the-art system for students, including life-like dummy simulator patients that can be operated remotely from a control room. The East Harlem hub helps Mount Sinai further its goal to diversify the industry."We don't just look at GPAs, because we find that what makes a great nurse ... are attributes of leadership, of resilience in the face of challenges," said Bernice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chef who fed 9/11 responders needs cancer treatment

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — John Moogan said he’ll always remember the call from his brother on the night of Sept. 11, 2001. “The NYPD Emergency Service Units were staging their search and rescue teams from the lobby of the building my brother managed,” Moogan said. “And he said they couldn’t get any food, and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
qchron.com

Asian students under attack, again, by DOE

On Nov. 4, a working group appointed by the city Department of Education released its recommendations for revising the formula for funding NYC’s public schools. This funding formula known as “Fair Student Funding” accounts for about 65 percent of what school principals receive to cover teacher salaries and other expenses. The formula is designed so that a high-needs student (e.g., low state test score, English language learner or student with disability, etc.) would bring more funding to a school as he or she typically requires more resources for support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. More than 250 migrant families were part of DIA […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

The debate over saving a Manhattan church or building luxury condos instead turns bitter

The congregation is ready to let go of its church. The neighborhood isn’t. A debate over whether to preserve a once-stately Upper West Side church or to raze it to make way for a luxury condo building has erupted into lawsuits, hourslong hearings — and accusations of greed and neglect. Once the epicenter of social activism in the neighborhood, the condition of the West Park Presbyterian Church ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Hochul: Nutrition assistance will reach maximum level for November

New York households that receive benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are set to once again receive the maximum allowable aid this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The additional aid means a household of four people receiving $939 a month will see an additional payment of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Enter the Illuminated World of the NYC Winter Lantern Festival

Part of the magic of winter is all about lights, and NYC is no stranger to spectacular, mouth-dropping experiences like the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. We recently visited this illuminated experience at the Queens County Farm location to see the beautiful transformation of the farm into an immersive world of light and play. They also have locations in New York at SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County, depending on your location.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy