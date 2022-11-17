Eco-Products has announced a new line of compostable straws made from plant-based plastic and is as durable as conventional straws. According to a news release from Eco-Products, the line is made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a plant-based plastic derived from canola oil. The straws are certified compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6691 standards for compostability.

