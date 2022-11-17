Read full article on original website
Related
wastetodaymagazine.com
Frontier Waste Solutions announces equity partners CEP, Summer Street
Frontier Waste Solutions LLC has announced its management-led partnership with an investment group led by Concentric Equity Partners (CEP), Chicago, and Summer Street Capital Partners LLC, Buffalo, New York, aimed at continuing its history of successful customer service and geographic growth. “Frontier is excited to partner with investors like Summer...
wastetodaymagazine.com
United Liquid Waste Recycling to pay $160,000 in fines for hazardous waste violations
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has announced a civil judgment against United Liquid Waste Recycling Inc., an environmental service provider based in Clyman, Wisconsin, requiring it to pay a $160,000 penalty for hazardous waste violations. According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the company allegedly violated...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Brigade introduces RFID warning system
Brigade Electronics Inc., with United States offices in Portland, Indiana, has added ZoneSafe, a radio frequency identification (RFID) proximity warning system, to its range of vehicle safety systems. ZoneSafe uses RFID technology to create detection zones around vehicles, reducing the risk of injury or damage from collisions and near misses...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Eco-Products launches compostable straws made from plant-based plastic
Eco-Products has announced a new line of compostable straws made from plant-based plastic and is as durable as conventional straws. According to a news release from Eco-Products, the line is made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a plant-based plastic derived from canola oil. The straws are certified compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6691 standards for compostability.
Comments / 0