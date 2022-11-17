ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 tech and software stocks can make a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
CNBC

Michael Farr: Tougher times are likely ahead for the markets, and investors must be courageous

It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
CNBC

European stocks nudge higher as markets digest latest Fed minutes, European data

European markets were cautiously higher on Thursday morning as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes, meaning smaller ones through the end of this year and into 2023.
CNBC

Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes

The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged by the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830, after sliding 1%...
CNBC

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.
CNBC

Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
CNBC

Charts suggest the S&P 500 will rally in December, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark...
CNBC

Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure. Oil prices fell on...

