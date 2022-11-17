Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 10 tech and software stocks can make a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
CNBC
Michael Farr: Tougher times are likely ahead for the markets, and investors must be courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
CNBC
European stocks nudge higher as markets digest latest Fed minutes, European data
European markets were cautiously higher on Thursday morning as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes, meaning smaller ones through the end of this year and into 2023.
CNBC
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes
The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged by the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830, after sliding 1%...
CNBC
Charts suggest the ‘mother of all buying opportunities’ for oil is coming next month, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that investors should gear up to buy oil next month, relying on charts analysis from Carley Garner. Garner's explanation for why Thanksgiving tends to bring such pain for oil is that the week includes the last trading day for December oil futures, and that there's always an OPEC meeting in late November or early December.
CNBC
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX has about $1.24 billion of cash in total — but still owes at least $3.1 billion
Alvarez & Marsal, which is advising FTX, said teams identified "substantially higher cash balances" than were initially known. The overall balance of $1.24 billion still represents a marked shortfall on the billions FTX owes its creditors. A separate filing on Saturday said FTX owed $3.1 billion to its largest 50...
CNBC
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
CNBC
How to play Deere and industrials, with the ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee
CNBC’s ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee, Shannon Saccocia, Steve Weiss, Joe Terranova and Jenny Harrington, discuss Deere stock as the company tops estimates. Also, the industrials trade.
CNBC
'We’re alive and kicking': CEO of banking app Dave wants to dispel doubts after this year's 97% stock plunge
Mobile banking app provider Dave has enough cash to survive the current downturn for fintech firms and reach profitability a year from now, according to CEO Jason Wilk. "We're trying to dispel the myth of, 'Hey, this company does not have enough money to make it through'," Wilk said. "We think that couldn't be further from the truth."
CNBC
Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end
It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
CNBC
Charts suggest the S&P 500 will rally in December, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark...
CNBC
Citigroup faulted by U.S. banking regulators for poor data management in 'living will' review
Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages financial data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday. The bank's issues could hurt its ability to produce accurate reports in times of duress, and that could hamper the firm's ability...
CNBC
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure. Oil prices fell on...
CNBC
Get ready for a prolonged downturn that’s worse than 2000 or 2008, billionaire VC Doug Leone says
HELSINKI, Finland — American venture capitalist Doug Leone doesn't think the tech wreck is going away anytime soon. The Sequoia Capital partner gave a gloomy outlook for the global economy, warning that today's downturn was worse than recessions in 2000 and 2008. "The situation today I think is more...
CNBC
CME Group CEO calls Bankman-Fried 'an absolute fraud,' says he saw trouble months before FTX collapse
A major exchange executive says he detected red flags months before the historic FTX collapse. CME Group CEO Terry Duffy said he suspected corruption at the cryptocurrency exchange the day of his first one-on-one meeting with founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I told my team this had nothing to do with crypto,"...
Comments / 1