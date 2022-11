David Ronald Rager, 71, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Creekwood Place in Russellville. He was born Wednesday, April 11, 1951, the son of the late Hollis Rager and Christine Perry of Greenville, who survives. He was a farmer and a member of House of Prayer.

