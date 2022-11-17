Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Elevated Fire Threat This Afternoon Gusty winds up to 25 to 30+ mph in addition to relative humidity values dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s will lead to an elevated fire threat through the afternoon and early evening hours. Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Warren ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON South winds of 10 to 20 mph can be expected this afternoon. In addition, low relative humidity will occur. These conditions combined with drier vegetation will result in elevated fire danger. Any fires that start could spread quickly. Due to these conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union; Wayne ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON South winds of 10 to 20 mph can be expected this afternoon. In addition, low relative humidity will occur. These conditions combined with drier vegetation will result in elevated fire danger. Any fires that start could spread quickly. Due to these conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Increased Wildfire Risk Today The combination of relative humidity values in the 20-30 percent range, wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph, and dry 10-hr fuel moisture will result in a more favorable environment for wildfires this afternoon. The limiting factor for a higher threat are highs in the upper 40s and weak moisture transport from the south.
