Effective: 2022-11-21 10:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Elevated Fire Threat This Afternoon Gusty winds up to 25 to 30+ mph in addition to relative humidity values dropping into the upper teens to lower 20s will lead to an elevated fire threat through the afternoon and early evening hours. Avoid outdoor burning when possible and properly dispose of any flammable objects.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO