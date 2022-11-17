Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Back on skates
Wilson (knee) has resumed skating, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson hasn't skated at practice yet, but he has been skating with the also injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip). Wilson had offseason ACL surgery in late May and the timetable for his recovery was estimated at 6-8 months. He had 24 goals and 52 points with 240 hits and 151 shots on goal in 2021-22. The 28-year-old is not close to returning at this time.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Not playing Saturday
Tarasenko will sit out Saturday's game against the Ducks with an illness, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Tarasenko didn't take part in the morning skate and will miss at least one game. Alexei Toropchenko is slated to play alongside Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on Saturday night. Tarasenko has four goals and 13 points through 16 games this year.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Skating on his own
Okposo (lower body) has started skating on his own, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. Okposo, who hasn't played since Nov. 10, is doing better. It seems doubtful that he will be ready to play Tuesday against Montreal. Okposo is listed as day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Plucks apple in win
Zibanejad notched an assist and eight shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks. Zibanejad set up an Adam Fox empty-netter late in the third period. With points in 10 of the last 11 games, Zibanejad is very much in a groove on offense. The top-line center is up to 10 tallies, 11 helpers, 85 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.
CBS Sports
Bears' Darrynton Evans: Moves up to active roster
Evans was elevated to the Bears' active roster Saturday. Evans got the call-up in early October when David Montgomery was sidelined, but Saturday's designation will likely help provide depth at running back with Khalil Herbert (hip) on injured reserve. Trestan Ebner figures to be the team's No. 2 back on paper, although it's possible Evans sees more offensive work if the team chooses to take a committee approach with the backup spot.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Caleb Huntley: Buried on depth chart
Huntley tallied one rush for four yards and caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 27-24 win against Chicago. Huntley was on the field for consecutive plays in the first quarter and saw two touches for six yards during that stretch, but he remained on the sideline the rest of the way as Cordarrelle Patterson (27) and Tyler Allgeier (30) dominated the backfield work. As long as Patterson and Allgeier are healthy, Huntley will likely remain irrelevant in standard fantasy leagues.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Exits Sunday
Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jets with an ankle injury. Jones appears to picked up this issue at some point during the second half, leaving him with less than one quarter to return before the end of this contest. The rookie cornerback has played a limited role on defense over the first eight games of the season, as his primary value has come as New England's starting punt returner. In his absence, either Myles Bryant or Jabrill Peppers will likely handle the team's punt-return duties.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss
Conklin caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards, so Conklin was far from the only Jets skill position player to put forth an underwhelming performance in this one. The 27-year-old tight end has 35 catches for 331 yards through 10 games with the Jets. In Week 12, he'll face a Bears team that held Conklin to his two lowest yardage totals of the season (seven and six) when he was with the Vikings last year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Predictably struggles
Ryan completed 23 of 32 passes for 213 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also rushed one for one yard. The Eagles pass rush rattled Ryan a good amount, sacking him four times and hitting him on eight occasions overall, but at least the veteran quarterback didn't turn the ball over. For Ryan to offer a useful fantasy box score, he usually needs to approach or exceed the 40-pass attempt mark, so unless his volume trends upward, he's no lock to produce against Pittsburgh in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Rams' Brandon Powell: Uptick in playing time
Powell rushed once for minus-one yard and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints. He also returned two punts for nine yards and one kickoff for 34 yards. Powell's lengthy kickoff return was critical in setting up Tutu Atwell's first career touchdown,...
CBS Sports
Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game
With just under 30 seconds let to play in the Patriots-Jets game on Sunday, it looked like the two teams were going to be headed to overtime, but then the impossible happened: The Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 by getting the NFL's first punt return touchdown of the year and it came in the waning seconds of the game.
Comments / 0