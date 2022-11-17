ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Krispy Kreme agrees to pay workers more than $1.1 million over wage theft claims

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT2ri_0jEvTVFr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgVLz_0jEvTVFr00
A Krispy Kreme sign is seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay 516 workers more than $1.1 million in back wages and damages.
  • Federal investigators had uncovered "widespread and systemic" wage theft at the company.
  • The company operates 242 doughnut stores across the United States.

What began as an investigation into wage theft complaints at one Krispy Kreme store turned into a sprawling examination of the iconic doughnut maker's 242 locations, uncovering what the Department of Labor said Thursday was a "widespread and systemic" failure to pay workers what they were owed.

As detailed in a Nov. 15 consent order approved by US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay back wages and damages to 516 employees who did not receive proper compensation for working overtime. According to investigators, the North Carolina-based company failed to include those employees' monthly bonuses when calculating their overtime rate.

The agreement will mean a big payday for some employees. A manager of one location in Alabama, for example, is due to receive a check for more than $13,000. Another worker there is due just under $12,500.

"Overtime and minimum wage violations are common violations found in food service industry investigations," the Department of Labor's Jessica Looman said in a statement. "Employers who fail in their obligation to pay minimum wage and overtime wages as the law requires make it harder for workers and their families to make ends meet."

Krispy Kreme, for its part, said it is "strongly committed" to paying its workers fairly. However, the company disputes the allegation that it broke any laws.

"We do not agree with the department's findings and the basis for them," the company said. "However, we have agreed to settle this matter with no admission of wrong-doing in the best interests of our business and our team members."

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Related
Fortune

‘I’m going to die in this factory’: Tesla Texas gigafactory construction workers are suing over wage theft and dangerous conditions

Tesla's gigafactory in Austin was initially supposed to be a construction worker's dream. The opening of Tesla’s Texas gigafactory was celebrated with a huge party led by Elon Musk in a cowboy hat and sunglasses—but those who built it have reported dangerous and exploitative working conditions. Construction workers...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
HAWAII STATE
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
EAGAN, MN
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Business Insider

Business Insider

736K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy