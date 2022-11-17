ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons

With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win

Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday

Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start

Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.

