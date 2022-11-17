Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Isiah Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were a team that cried the most because of the physicality in the NBA
Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were the only team that consistently complained about physicality and getting hit on the court
"I'm a student of the game...Mike couldn't go left" - George Gervin revealed how to stop Michael Jordan
Having guarded a young MJ, "Iceman" was certain he knew what his weakness was.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons
With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered
MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
L.A.'s starting point guard was thoroughly roasted last night.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
Kyrie Irving Wears Two Pairs of Nike Shoes in Nets Return
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving wore older Nike shoes in his first game back from suspension.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
Robinson won't return Sunday's game against the Lions due to a knee injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Robinson recorded a six-yard reception and was pushed out of bounds. He remained on the ground, though, before trainers helped him to the locker room, as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg. Robinson thus will finish Week 11 action with nine catches (on 13 targets) for 100 yards and one carry for four yards. The Giants have a quick turnaround for a Thanksgiving matchup at Dallas, so he could be in danger of missing time if the injury is at all serious.
NBC Sports
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Just 13 minutes in start
Powell closed Friday's 127-99 victory over the Nuggets with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes. Powell started for the sixth straight game but once again failed to come close to putting up tangible fantasy production. He is currently the 250th ranked player this season, presenting as the poster child for players whose real-life value far outweighs their fantasy value. Barring a huge shift, he can be left on waivers in all but the deepest of formats.
