Mohave High basketball season begins
The 2022-2023 Mohave High School basketball season has started, and the Thunderbirds are off to a great start. They won their first game of the season by a wide margin and with little difficulty. Their dominant start never ended and would be the consistent story of the game. Early offensive success would give them the early lead and instant momentum. The first quarter would end with the score being 18 to six.
Thanksgiving Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Thanksgiving Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, 2022, in...
Winterfest will be the place to be
BULLHEAD CITY – Sccraape! That’s the sound the blade of an ice skate as it comes to a hockey-style, hard stop, and a spray of ice hits the boards. If you’re the ballet-like figure skater, the sound is silence, balancing and spinning on a toe-pick. Either way, you get to feel your power using your own speed and agility. It’s yours to experience at Winter Festival, Dec 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at Anderson Ford Fieldhouse on Bullhead Parkway in Bullhead City.
Come on down for Chillin’ on Beale￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car down for a fun time to Chillin’ on Beale Saturday, Nov. 19. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it will be on display. Cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Events begin at 2 p.m. and only end when the cars go home! Free and open to the public – vehicle spots open. Contact Gene Kirkham at 714-488-1843 for more information.
Havasu Community Feeding Families For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving day is just around the corner and many are doing last minute grocery runs for their holiday gatherings but some families this year are struggling more than ever, so some Lake Havasu City restaurants and organizations are stepping up to help. Every year, the local food bank gives away...
City Bible Church serves the neighborhood￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Throughout the year, City Bible Church, located at 922 Marina Blvd, Bullhead City, finds ways, formal and informal, to reach into its neighborhood and fill gaps in service and funding. Some elements are annual, as was the recent Candyland on Halloween night. Others are as-needed, as when Pastor David Arnold shows up in city offices and asks, “What can we do?”
Conkling pleads guilty to her role in McGuire murders￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the law enforcement effort to bring alleged serial killer Hunter McGuire into custody before he reportedly killed himself last month. Brittany Conkling, 23, entered into the plea deal during a November 16 hearing before Judge Doug Camacho.
Stop the Traffic Walk on Beale￼
KINGMAN – Stop the Traffic Walk to raise awareness of human trafficking will be held Saturday, Nov. 19. The community will walk up and down Beale Street with awareness signs to “Stop the Traffic” and make people look at what is going on in our community. Metcalf Park will be filled with resources and caring community members aimed at supporting our youth. Located at Metcalfe Park, 315 W Beale St., check in and registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m. The walk is from 10 a.m to noon. The walk is hosted by Arizona Youth Partnership.
JAVC receives donation￼
The Kingman High School Cabinetry class and WAVE donated this woodwork to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council. Kingman HS Cabinetry Instructor Calvin Kupser, Jennifer Burch, Case Mgr., Tom Duranceau, WAVE, Pat Farrell, JAVC, Jared Akin, Outreach, David Young, Transport.
School district reacts to 'disturbing statements'
BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City School District campuses were placed on "soft lockdown" Wednesday and likely will remain so today following comments about the two schools. According to Lance Ross, public information officer for BCSD, both Bullhead City Middle School and Coyote Canyon School enacted soft lockdown procedures that "allow most activities to continue on campus, but some access to the sites will be limited."
Traffic fatality victim identified￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the Golden Valley man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, November 19. DPS said Clinton Carr, 53, was dead at the scene of the 6:28 crash at mile marker 201 on Highway 95.
445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame proposal subject of public meeting Thursday in Laughlin
A public meeting on the proposed 445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame national monument is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, in Laughlin.
Mohave County to allow dispensary to open near Kingman; Dan Gauthier, real estate transactions attorney at Rose Law Group, makes the case
KINGMAN – After a spirited debate the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to approve a proposed marijuana dispensary for receiving a special use permit on Nov. 7. Voting to support the permit were Supervisors Jean Bishop, Buster Johnson and Chairman Ron Gould. Making the initial motion to deny was Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.
Fichtelman found guilty; faces up to four decades in prison￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man faces up to nearly four decades in prison following conviction at trial for impregnating a teenager more than four decades his junior. Terry Fichtelman, 65, shook his head in disbelief as the guilty verdict was read into the Mohave County Superior Court record in Kingman mid-morning Thursday.
Attempted murder by forklift case begins￼
KINGMAN – Uncontested use of a large forklift as a weapon to maim a man was the focus of a November 16 settlement conference at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center in Kingman. Erwin Colato, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault for critically injuring a co-worker in Mohave Valley on July 21.
