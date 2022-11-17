KINGMAN – Stop the Traffic Walk to raise awareness of human trafficking will be held Saturday, Nov. 19. The community will walk up and down Beale Street with awareness signs to “Stop the Traffic” and make people look at what is going on in our community. Metcalf Park will be filled with resources and caring community members aimed at supporting our youth. Located at Metcalfe Park, 315 W Beale St., check in and registration is from 9:15 to 10 a.m. The walk is from 10 a.m to noon. The walk is hosted by Arizona Youth Partnership.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO