Nashville, TN

‘A coward took him’: Mother breaks silence in search for son’s killer

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother is breaking her silence in an effort to track down her son’s killer.

Nathan Garvin, 29, was shot while standing outside of Club Premium early Sunday morning October 23rd.

“Everybody loved Nate, everybody,” his mother quietly shook her head.

However, there was nothing like the love of his mom, Jamie Jones.

“We had an incredible relationship. He was my guy,” she reassured us. “He was my guy.”

“Nate” was born at Vanderbilt in May of 1993, an Overton High School graduate.

“He grew up with a skateboard, a basketball and a soccer ball and that was his life,” Jones explained.

It’s a life that she says blossomed as a father.

“Between sports and his kids, nothing else mattered, nothing.”

Nate’s was a life taken on Oct. 23.

“A coward took him, a coward,” the mother stated angrily.

It was around 5:45 in the morning when Metro police say shots were fired from someone in a black vehicle outside of Club Premium, an after-hours spot on Murfreesboro Pike. Officers found Garvin in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Anybody’s kid could have been standing right where he was standing, but it was mine,” she said.

Twenty-six days later, Garvin’s family still has no answers.

“There’s a lot of anger, questions. Lots of questions. Who just drives by and shoots into a crowd of people?” the mother asked.

A coward that she says made a decision to pull the trigger and forever impact her family.

“He had everything, he had everything. He had his babies. He has a family,” Jones began to cry.

Nate’s two sons, just 11 and four years old, are among those left behind mourning.

“Now, we have to explain to two little boys how they are going to grow up without their father because of a choice that someone else made.”

As the family looks to gather for the holiday, their hearts hurt, hoping someone out there can help.

“Somewhere, someone will see a post will see a share, will see something that will ring a bell. I’m hoping it will ring a bell. Rather it’s someone who has a missing piece or the person who pulled the trigger.”

Metro police tell News 2 they are working strong leads in the case and there is evidence being processed.

If you know anything about this deadly shooting — including the identities of the people inside the black sedan — you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Nate’s mother is selling “Forever 29” hoodies in her son’s honor with proceeds going into a trust for his two children. For more information, you can visit her Facebook page .

