Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
Shaw University files official complaint, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday announced they filed an official complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after students' belongings were searched during an Oct. 5 trip. Body camera video from October shows the traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The charter bus was...
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
WLOS.com
"We love you & we're here to support you" Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year...
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
cottagesgardens.com
An Asheville Estate Puts a Modernized Spin on the Traditional Tudor
A home is a labor of love, and that couldn’t be more true for this impressive estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For over ten years, Doug Stratton waited for the perfect moment to transform the vacant land he purchased into a comfortable and contemporary abode worth envying. Stratton is, after all, the Principal Designer of Stratton Design Group and this project would not only be a gem in the company’s portfolio but would become Stratton’s family home upon completion.
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries
The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
Radio Ink
Radio Host Dies From Cancer
The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
Comments / 0