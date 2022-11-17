One person was seriously injured after an accident near Carthage on Monday. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills Sentinel a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Highway 22. As it approached the intersection, a northbound Food Lion semi-truck attempted to turn left onto McCaskill Road and hit the F-150 on the driver’s side.

CARTHAGE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO