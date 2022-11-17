Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obituary for Shirley Irene Ammons Furr of Aberdeen
Shirley Irene Ammons Furr, 85, of Aberdeen, NC passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born May 20, 1937 in Bennettsville, SC to the late Glennie and Eva McDaniel Ammons. Irene is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Reid...
Obituary for Willie Mason of Southern Pines
Mr. Willie “Bobby” Mason, 91, of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Service: Monday, November 28, 2022, 12:00 Noon, The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines. Public Viewing: Monday, November 28, 2022, 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon, at the church.
CVB launches Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program
Due to the overwhelming success of the Sandhills Pour Tour Passport program which debuted on April 1, the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is launching an additional passport program, and this time for wine lovers. The Sandhills Wine Trail Passport program features six locations and...
Man critical after crash with Food Lion truck
One person was seriously injured after an accident near Carthage on Monday. The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 22 and McCaskill Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators with the N.C. State Highway Patrol tell Sandhills Sentinel a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Highway 22. As it approached the intersection, a northbound Food Lion semi-truck attempted to turn left onto McCaskill Road and hit the F-150 on the driver’s side.
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
