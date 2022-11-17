Read full article on original website
"We love you & we're here to support you" Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year...
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
Mountain Xpress
Whatever it takes: Moving out of survival mode
Editor’s note: For our fall Nonprofit issue, we invited local nonprofit leaders to reflect on the successes and challenges of operating a 501(c)(3) in Western North Carolina. Debbie Harris is the co-executive director of Open Hearts Art Center. The nonprofit works to empower adults with varied abilities to connect...
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
theonefeather.com
Police Commission meets with Public Safety team
The Cherokee Police Commission held its November meeting in the conference room of the BIA offices on Thursday, Nov. 10. The majority of the open session saw the Commission host a conversation with Mollie Grant, EBCI Public Safety director, and Chavella Bailey, EBCI Public Safety Communications Center program manager. In particular, Grant and Bailey wanted to address a communications issue that was originally brought to the Commission by Chairperson Tunney Crowe. Chairperson Crowe was not in attendance for this meeting.
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
Radio Ink
Audacy, Steve Harvey Deliver Turkeys to Needy Families
Audcy and the Steve Harvey Morning Show are teaming up to deliver turkeys to families in need this holiday season. The initiative will see at least four Audacy stations — WFBC-HD2 (96.3 FM, The Block) in Greenville, WQMG (97.1 FM) in Greensboro, WBTJ (106.5 FM, The Beat) in Richmond and WVKL (95.7 FM) in Norfolk — deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 needy families this year.
Mountain Xpress
$2.5M city grant approved for 153-unit East Asheville complex
It’s been a busy year for Asheville’s land use incentive grant program, a city initiative that aims to entice developers to include affordable units in their projects by offering property tax rebates. With a unanimous vote during their Nov. 15 meeting, Asheville City Council members approved the fourth...
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries
The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County High School teacher arrested Tuesday
COLUMBUS – Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested Tuesday at the school by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with indecent liberties with a student and booked into Polk County jail, according to Sheriff Tim Wright. He has a $50,000 secured bond, and will have his first court appearance Wednesday, Nov. 16.
towncarolina.com
August 2022 Wedding: Erin Rodgers and Adam Murphree
Erin and Adam met as DJs for the Furman University radio station and became friends. Eight years later, Erin moved to New York City, where Adam was attending grad school, and they began dating. Nine years later, Adam took Erin to the Lazy Goat to fete her new job and added to the celebration by proposing between dinner and crème brûlée. The ceremony and reception were held in the event space above M. Judson Booksellers in downtown Greenville.
