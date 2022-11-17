ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

floridainsider.com

Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?

Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
CLEMSON, SC
dawgpost.com

ESPN’s Lee Corso Puts Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, Names Top Four Teams

ATHENS - ESPN’s Lee Corso returned to Gameday on Saturday morning, and he put the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at the top of his playoff list. Corso, who has been at home of late, returned to the popular pregame show, said that he has Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs as his No. 1 team with Ohio State, Tennessee and USC following the Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s games.
ATHENS, GA
clemsontigers.com

Memorial Stadium Renovations

Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. When fans walked into Memorial Stadium to start the 2022 season, they saw that some things had changed. Those were just the beginning of things that are set to come in the coming months and year at Death Valley. The...
CLEMSON, SC
Newberry Observer

Kunkle recognized at Clemson game

CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Football: Rabun offense explodes to rout Social Circle

TIGER — Despite a lopsided win in Round One of the Class A Division 1 playoffs, the manner in which Rabun County had to dispatch Dade County left a few lingering questions. There would be no questions in the second round after the Wildcats throttled Social Circle 42-0 Friday night at Frank Snyder Stadium.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
