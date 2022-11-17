Read full article on original website
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
floridainsider.com
Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?
Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 12 of the season. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 40-10 win over (...)
Swinney updates Bresee's status
Clemson's defense statistically turned its best performance of the season Saturday despite not having one of its significant contributors up front. Bryan Bresee was held out of Clemson's win over Miami. (...)
WLTX.com
Dabo Swinney speaks after the Miami win
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney breaks down the win over Miami. the 40th consecutive victory in the Valley.
Freshman wideout suffers broken bone in win over Canes
Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 40-10 win over Miami that this freshman receiver suffered an injury during the game. Adam Randall broke a bone in his hand, according to Swinney. However, Clemson's (...)
ESPN GameDay analyst puts Clemson on upset alert
An ESPN College GameDay analyst put No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) on upset alert heading into today's game against Miami (5-5, 3-3). Lee Corso thinks the Hurricanes have a real shot to take (...)
Desmond Howard weighs in on Clemson-Miami game
During ESPN's College GameDay show this morning, Desmond Howard discussed ninth-ranked Clemson's game against Miami this afternoon at Death Valley. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is of course coming (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie points to how the Tennessee upset translates to Clemson for South Carolina
South Carolina pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season Saturday night as the Gamecocks took down No. 5 Tennessee in a magnificent offensive display. The Gamecocks now prepare for another tough game against Clemson. ESPN’s Matt Barrie broke down how the win over the Vols translates to...
Clemson ‘still at the top’ for North Carolina RB ahead of Clemson visit this weekend
A talented 2024 running back hailing from the Tar Heel State will be back in Tiger Town this weekend. Charlotte (N.C.) Christian School’s Ryan Henley will be making the trip back up to Clemson for the Tigers' (...)
dawgpost.com
ESPN’s Lee Corso Puts Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, Names Top Four Teams
ATHENS - ESPN’s Lee Corso returned to Gameday on Saturday morning, and he put the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at the top of his playoff list. Corso, who has been at home of late, returned to the popular pregame show, said that he has Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs as his No. 1 team with Ohio State, Tennessee and USC following the Bulldogs heading into Saturday’s games.
clemsontigers.com
Memorial Stadium Renovations
Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. When fans walked into Memorial Stadium to start the 2022 season, they saw that some things had changed. Those were just the beginning of things that are set to come in the coming months and year at Death Valley. The...
Kunkle recognized at Clemson game
CLEMSON — Prosperity resident, Henry M. Kunkle Sr. — better known as Buddy — was honored as the “Hero of the Game” on Saturday, November 12, at the Clemson vs. Louisville game, which was Military Appreciation Day and Purple Out. Kunkle, 105, was honored during...
Furman thumps South Carolina at Charleston Classic
Garrett Hien scored 20 points and Furman snapped a two-game slide with a 79-60 victory against South Carolina at the
accesswdun.com
Football: Rabun offense explodes to rout Social Circle
TIGER — Despite a lopsided win in Round One of the Class A Division 1 playoffs, the manner in which Rabun County had to dispatch Dade County left a few lingering questions. There would be no questions in the second round after the Wildcats throttled Social Circle 42-0 Friday night at Frank Snyder Stadium.
Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
FOX Carolina
Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
Shaw University to share results of investigation, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday will provide an update on a controversial traffic stop involving students. Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw's president, and the president of the student government are expected to speak, sharing official findings from an investigation into the traffic stop and what next steps they plan to take.
gsabizwire.com
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat
Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
