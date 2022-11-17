Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 devs revert Season One footstep audio increase
Infinity Ward appear to have reverted a much-criticized increase to footstep audio that accompanied Modern Warfare 2 Season One, which adjusted footstep volume by up to 75%. Modern Warfare 2 Season One dropped on November 16, bringing the first installment of post-launch content to Infinity Ward’s 2022. Alongside Shoot...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare
A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
dexerto.com
Xbox reportedly offers Sony 10 year deal to keep CoD on PlayStation
Tensions have been high between Sony and Xbox over CoD’s future, if Microsoft completes its landmark purchase of Activision Blizzard, but Xbox reportedly offered Sony 10 more years od CoD on PlayStation. Mircrosoft shocked the video game industry by announcing its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier in 2022....
dexerto.com
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 surpasses 25 million players in just five days
According to new data, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 managed to surpass an incredible 25 million players just five days after launching. As many would expect, this year’s Call of Duty installments have enjoyed remarkable success out of the gate. Modern Warfare 2, for example, topped $800 million in...
dexerto.com
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
dexerto.com
Solis revealed as Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid defender
Operation Solar Raid is bringing the final Rainbow Six Siege operator for 2022, Solis. The Colombian defender has a knack for hunting down attacker utility, and tracking gadgets with her Electro-Scanner. Here’s what you need to know about Solis in Rainbow Six Siege. It’s the biggest update of Rainbow...
dexerto.com
Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Vaznev-9K is an SMG with a high rate of fire and is often a preferred weapon for close-quarters combat. So, here’s a Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 with the best attachments and Perks for battle royale. While Assault Rifles are the most popular weapon class in Warzone, rivaling...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
dexerto.com
Will Warzone Mobile have crossplay and cross-progression?
Wondering whether Warzone Mobile has crossplay and cross-progression? Well, our handy page has everything you need to know about these highly-requested features. Warzone Mobile will bring Activision’s popular BR game to both iOS and Android devices, giving players the chance to take the FPS action on the go. While the mobile version won’t be the same as Warzone 2, it will feature a lot of the same content.
dexerto.com
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
dexerto.com
How to use TikTok’s AI face filter
TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
dexerto.com
All Warzone 2 contracts explained: Bounties, Most Wanted, Tactical Nuke, Objectives & rewards
Contracts in Warzone 2 are in-game objectives that reward you with various items once you complete them. So, here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 contracts. Contracts are an integral part of Warzone. These objectives appear in small green rectangles and are spread all over Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid battle pass: All rewards & challenges
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is here with a new-look battle pass and a revolutionized progression system. Here’s how you can get all the rewards with the new pass, and the challenges to help you along the way. Rainbow Six Year 7 is reaching its conclusion in Operation Solar...
dexerto.com
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid details: Operator Solis, Nighthaven Labs map, ranked rework
Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4, Operation Solar Raid, is here to wrap up a big 2022 in Siege. New operator Solis and the Nighthaven Labs map are joining the rotation, as well as the long-awaited ranked rework. Here’s what you need to know about Y7S4. The Rainbow Six...
dexerto.com
10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list
Warzone 2.0 has finally launched and players all over the world are working out the best and most meta weapons to take with them into Al-Mazrah. Here are the 10 most used guns in WZ2, as of November 20. Warzone 2.0 has finally dropped, giving Call of Duty fans the...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros start using Bangalore to counter aim assist in ALGS
Apex Legends pros have added Bangalore to their team comps as she hard counters aim assist with her tactical ability. While the debate surrounding the power of controller aim assist has been going on since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, it’s been particularly heated recently. This...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
Comments / 0