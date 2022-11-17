ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

What are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2?

Wondering what AQ Soldier kills are in Warzone 2? Then our handy hub has everything you need to know about this new feature. Warzone 2 features plenty of new changes, with a new looting system, 2v2 Gulag, and enhanced loadouts. There are certainly a lot of mechanics and gameplay changes that separate Warzone 2 from the original BR title.
dexerto.com

Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent

Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
dexerto.com

Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo

Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go trainers discover wild Seadra evolution glitch in latest update

Pokemon Go trainers have discovered a glitch in the latest game update that is requiring players to have 1,000 Dragon Scales in their bag in order to evolve Seadra into Kingdra. Throughout the last six years, Pokemon Go has offered a wide variety of glitches and spawn-mishaps to players around...
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare

A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 “dolphin hop” puts slide cancelling to shame

The removal of slide cancelling from Modern Warfare 2 has spurred the best and most creative members of the CoD community to come up with something new, and the “turbo hop” is a movement technique that puts the slide cancel to shame. Mobility has been a pivotal part...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny sound removal is frustrating players

Unlike Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have a sound that notifies users of nearby Shiny Pokémon. Rare variants of pre-existing pocket monsters, Shiny Pokemon come in numerous shapes and forms. They initially appeared in Gold and Silver, proving so rare that finding just one felt like a noteworthy accomplishment.
dexerto.com

Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah

FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies. Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.
dexerto.com

Riot dev responds as players slam new League of Legends AFK detection

A Riot dev has responded to concerns from the community on the new League of Legends AFK detection system, which players claim is triggered too quickly. There’s nothing more infuriating than an AFK teammate, and sadly we’ve all probably had to deal with it at some point or another.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
dexerto.com

10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list

Warzone 2.0 has finally launched and players all over the world are working out the best and most meta weapons to take with them into Al-Mazrah. Here are the 10 most used guns in WZ2, as of November 20. Warzone 2.0 has finally dropped, giving Call of Duty fans the...
dexerto.com

Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better

A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
dexerto.com

Where to find Bronzor & Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to find and defeat Bronzor to evolve Charcadet. Below is everything players need to know to find Bronzor, and evolve it into Bronzong, in the Paldea region. Bronzor is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that was first introduced in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4....
dexerto.com

How to use TikTok’s AI face filter

TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
dexerto.com

How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.

