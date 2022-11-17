Read full article on original website
What are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2?
Wondering what AQ Soldier kills are in Warzone 2? Then our handy hub has everything you need to know about this new feature. Warzone 2 features plenty of new changes, with a new looting system, 2v2 Gulag, and enhanced loadouts. There are certainly a lot of mechanics and gameplay changes that separate Warzone 2 from the original BR title.
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo
Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
Pokemon Go trainers discover wild Seadra evolution glitch in latest update
Pokemon Go trainers have discovered a glitch in the latest game update that is requiring players to have 1,000 Dragon Scales in their bag in order to evolve Seadra into Kingdra. Throughout the last six years, Pokemon Go has offered a wide variety of glitches and spawn-mishaps to players around...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
Warzone 2 exploit brings back Superman flying movement from Advanced Warfare
A crazy exploit transforming players into superheroes resurfaced in Warzone 2 after first appearing in Advanced Warfare. MW2 has suffered its fair share of game-breaking glitches, and Warzone 2 dealt with similar issues during a rocky launch. Most recently, players blasted an “atrocious” invisible wall bug on Shoot House, which made the map unplayable.
Modern Warfare 2 “dolphin hop” puts slide cancelling to shame
The removal of slide cancelling from Modern Warfare 2 has spurred the best and most creative members of the CoD community to come up with something new, and the “turbo hop” is a movement technique that puts the slide cancel to shame. Mobility has been a pivotal part...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny sound removal is frustrating players
Unlike Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Scarlet and Violet doesn’t have a sound that notifies users of nearby Shiny Pokémon. Rare variants of pre-existing pocket monsters, Shiny Pokemon come in numerous shapes and forms. They initially appeared in Gold and Silver, proving so rare that finding just one felt like a noteworthy accomplishment.
All Warzone 2 contracts explained: Bounties, Most Wanted, Tactical Nuke, Objectives & rewards
Contracts in Warzone 2 are in-game objectives that reward you with various items once you complete them. So, here’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2 contracts. Contracts are an integral part of Warzone. These objectives appear in small green rectangles and are spread all over Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.
Swagg unveils “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout to rule Al-Mazrah
FaZe Clan star Swagg has unveiled his “overpowered” M13B Warzone 2.0 loadout that’ll absolutely dominate the Al-Mazrah lobbies. Warzone 2 was one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it’s finally here in all of its glory. From a revamped gulag to AI-controlled Strongholds and Black Sites, there’s a lot to explore and do in Al-Mazrah.
Riot dev responds as players slam new League of Legends AFK detection
A Riot dev has responded to concerns from the community on the new League of Legends AFK detection system, which players claim is triggered too quickly. There’s nothing more infuriating than an AFK teammate, and sadly we’ve all probably had to deal with it at some point or another.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
10 most popular guns in Warzone 2.0: Weapon tier list
Warzone 2.0 has finally launched and players all over the world are working out the best and most meta weapons to take with them into Al-Mazrah. Here are the 10 most used guns in WZ2, as of November 20. Warzone 2.0 has finally dropped, giving Call of Duty fans the...
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
Where to find Bronzor & Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to find and defeat Bronzor to evolve Charcadet. Below is everything players need to know to find Bronzor, and evolve it into Bronzong, in the Paldea region. Bronzor is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that was first introduced in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4....
How to use TikTok’s AI face filter
TikTokers are experimenting with the app’s AI face filter and going viral with their results — here’s everything you need to know about trying this filter out for yourself. Filters are one of the biggest sources of trends and challenges on TikTok, with a whole host of...
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
