ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
MILL SPRING, NC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
WELLFORD, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?

I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville

If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – Sunday November 20, 2022

GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-049-050-053-065-501-503-505- 202300- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Yancey- Mitchell-Buncombe-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- 1020 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022. …INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…. Gusty mountain winds are expected to steadily diminish through. early afternoon. Meanwhile, although temperatures are cooler. today, much drier air is also in place,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Culture war comes to Asheville school board

Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project

RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
POLK COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders

Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s …. Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation given out by the city.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy