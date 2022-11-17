Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
WYFF4.com
Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
greenvillejournal.com
Travelers Rest Farmers Market to host over 100 vendors to its Christmas market
Travelers Rest Farmers Market will welcome 108 vendors to its Very Merry Christmas Market on Dec. 10 at Trailblazer Park. The event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m., will feature:. Local artisans. Farmers. Specialty food vendors such as The Noodle Lady food truck and Happy Tappy Camper. Photos...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Could we please rename Spooks Branch Road?
I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
tinyhousetalk.com
Shipping Container Tiny House with Mountain Views in Asheville
If you’re looking for a picturesque and serene tiny house escape, look no further than this shipping container tiny house in Asheville, North Carolina called Tiny Blue House at the Hidden Flower Tiny Farm. You’ll find a comfortable queen bed, kitchenette, and bathroom inside. There’s even room for a...
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood clogging sensation Zeb Ross lights up the stage at Country Music Awards
Zeb Ross, Haywood County’s own viral clogging sensation, made a cameo appearance at the Country Music Awards in Nashville last week. Just a few minutes into the night’s opening monologue, the opening riff of Rocky Top queued up and Ross emerged from nowhere, feet a’ flyin’.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – Sunday November 20, 2022
GAZ010-017-018-026-028-029-NCZ033-049-050-053-065-501-503-505- 202300- Rabun-Habersham-Stephens-Franklin-Hart-Elbert-Avery-Yancey- Mitchell-Buncombe-Henderson-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains- 1020 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022. …INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING…. Gusty mountain winds are expected to steadily diminish through. early afternoon. Meanwhile, although temperatures are cooler. today, much drier air is also in place,...
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
WLOS.com
"We love you & we're here to support you" Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year...
The Daily South
North Carolina Shelter Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For “Hot Mess” Mastiff
A North Carolina animal shelter’s hilarious adoption post about a special dog in need of a home is going viral for its honesty. “Someone adopt this hot mess” Burke County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post about Billy Bob the mastiff. “We promise you won't regret it!”
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
When is the best time for a joint replacement?
Medical professionals said joint replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the US.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
1 dead, suspect wanted in McDowell Co. stabbing
Officers responded to the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road in Marion in reference to a stabbing. According to the officers, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, "critically injured."
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders
Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son’s …. Alex Murdaugh files alibi for night of wife, son's murders. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation given out by the city.
