I used to live in your fine city and found it to be a magical place. It made me wonder how a road could still bear that name. I looked into it and found a 100 years of history article by the Citizen Times [“Visiting Our Past: 100 Years of Spooks Branch Stories”], and it says the name is either about a wagon wheel or some folksy esoteric nonsense.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO