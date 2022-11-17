ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelaurelofasheville.com

Dillsboro Celebrates the Season with Lights, Luminaries

The charming town of Dillsboro will be aglow with sparkling lights for the 39th annual Festival of Lights and Luminaries as the town celebrates the splendor of Christmas on two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 2–3 and 9–10, from 5-9 p.m. Thousands of white lights adorn the historic buildings and the flickering flames of luminaries soften the shadows of the streets.
DILLSBORO, NC
ASHEVILLE, NC

