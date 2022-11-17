ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Downtown Peoria water main break repaired, cause unknown

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The water main break in downtown Peoria that caused multiple businesses to close has been repaired, according to a press release from Illinois American Water on Monday. Illinois American Water crews have been hard at work since Saturday night to repair the water main. While...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Flu Activity bottlenecking local hospitals

L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday …. No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month. Ask the Doc: National Hospice...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands

EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Solvera Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Weekend PPD Gun buybacks end swiftly due to massive demand

PEORIA, Ill. — A weekend gun buyback event in Peoria had to be cut short because of sky-high demand, according to Peoria Police. PPD held a citywide gun buyback opportunity on Saturday — no questions asked — and provided gift cards worth up to $500 for those who turned in their unwanted guns.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Section of City of Washington under boil order

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A substantial section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria library, courthouse closed Monday due to water main break

UPDATE (11:10 a.m.) — The Peoria Public Main Library will remain closed all day Monday. All other PPL locations are open for regular hours. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break in downtown Peoria has yet to be resolved, meaning that the Peoria County Courthouse and the Peoria Public Library are closed Monday.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gas prices drop ‘surprisingly,’ could be under $3 by Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are taking a welcome downtown ahead of the holidays, with Peoria’s average price per gallon falling 16 cents this week to average $3.95 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 33.1 cents per...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced to 40 months for firearm possession

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 25-year-old Datreon Linwood of Peoria has been sentenced to serve over three years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon. According to evidence presented in court last week, Linwood was discovered in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in March 2022. The weapon–a semi-automatic handgun–was loaded and equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine, and had been reported as stolen in November of 2016.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre

The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL

