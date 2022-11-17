ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Us Weekly

The 17 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Walmart — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. T-minus two weeks until our favorite holiday! And no, we’re not talking about Thanksgiving. We mean Black Friday, the biggest savings event of the year. This is the Super Bowl of shopping, and we’re already warming up. Right […]
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
LehighValleyLive.com

Everything we know about Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale

With the official kickoff to Black Friday 2022 hitting Nov. 25, many retailers are offering major savings for shoppers. Walmart is having a massive Black Friday sale online and in-store with several deals across its departments, including toys and electronics. The deals will be available as part of its “Deals...
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
LivingCheap

Target offers largest Black Friday week sale ever Nov. 20 to 26

The savings definitely hit the bullseye for the holidays at Target. To help customers prepare for the gift-giving season, Target is offering its largest Black Friday week sale ever from Nov. 20 to 26 — online and in store. Top deals include some of the popular store’s best prices...
Rolling Stone

Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Sale For Target’s Week of Black Friday Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for a good Black Friday deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check. Target says shoppers can expect hundreds of Black Friday sales this year in-store, online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section. We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
CBS Minnesota

Black Friday deals come early as retailers stay competitive this holiday season

ROSEDALE, Minn. – This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic, and stores and online websites are trying to spread out those deals a lot longer than one day.Major retailers like Target, Kohl's and Best Buy started their Black Friday deals on Sunday, Nov. 20. JCPenny started their discounts the day after Halloween.Rosedale Mall says their traffic has been steadily rising since last week, and almost every store in the mall is offering some sort of discount way before Black Friday – and many shoppers seem to prefer it."I like it all month long," said...
CBS Sacramento

Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO - The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year. Below is a list of retailers that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Bed, Bath and BeyondTrader Joe'sBest BuyBJ'sCostcoJCPenneyKohl'sLowe'sPetcoPetSmartREISam's ClubTargetWalmartHome DepotMacy'sT.J. MaxxMarshallsHomeGoodsSierraHomesense
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.

