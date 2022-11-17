Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Ken Russell
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The City of Miami Commission consists of just five members, each with his or her own little fiefdom to rule over. In-fighting among commissioners is a constant. The quarreling reached a pitched level last week when Commissioner Ken Russell, who’s leaving office in January, tried...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Following the Midterm Elections there is a changing of the guard in the House of Representatives, but what could that mean for South Florida?. Nancy Pelosi announced she’s stepping down as House Speaker and there will be a new majority leader on the Republican side; looks like it’ll be Kevin McCarthy of California.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: November 20, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Michael Putney welcomes Rep. Carlos Gimenez, Broward School Board members Sarah Leonardi and Kevin Tynan and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
Click10.com
Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express to roll through South Florida on Dec. 9
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The 9th Annual Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be crisscrossing South Florida on Friday, Dec. 9. Since 2014, we have collected approximately 120,000 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Last year, we collected a record-breaking 19,000 toys. In 2022, we want to go even bigger before the Big Bus heads home.
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
Click10.com
Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
WSVN-TV
Record rainfall triggers flash flood warning, street flood advisory in parts of Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - Relentless showers across South Florida forced people to put a rain check on their outdoor weekend plans and led to a flash flood warning and a street flood advisory in parts of Miami-Dade County. Sunday’s heavy downpours led to a new record for Miami of 3.97 inches,...
southdadenewsleader.com
Initial approval given for Florida City Place
The Florida City Planning and Zoning Board approved a project known as Florida City Place during their November 10th meeting. It will be located on a five-acre parcel on West Lucy Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue. The project will have 174 apartments units and 65,000 square feet of commercial space....
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
Click10.com
Pollution alert: Rain causes sewer overflow at wastewater treatment plant in Miami
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department reported Wednesday afternoon that heavy rain caused a sewer overflow at the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant in Virginia Key. The sewer overflow of about 200,000 gallons prompted Miami-Dade County officials to issue no-swim advisories for the beaches in Virginia Key...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
sflcn.com
Miami-Dade County’s Black Economic Development Agency Doubles Homebuying Subsidy
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT), a County agency committed to ensuring Black residents participate in Miami-Dade County’s economic growth, recently approved a dramatic increase to its Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP) subsidy. During its November board meeting, trustees approved an action item that could increase the contribution...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Avra, Habit Burger, and Sweet Melody
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida outpost of Avra Estiatorio in Sunny Isles Beach, the grand opening of the Habit Burger in Miami Gardens, and a new location for Sweet Melody. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Avra Miami at the...
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
‘It’s been 4 ½ years. It has to end’: Criticism intensifies to fix Broward’s 911 system
Years after planning began to improve Broward County’s “dysfunctional” 911 system, a renewed sense of urgency emerged Thursday to finally make the fixes needed to boost public safety. The concerns were recently thrust into the spotlight when Coral Springs Police Chief Brad McKeone told a state school safety panel about long-stalled efforts to improve the 911 system in the Parkland-Coral ...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
Click10.com
Breaking down Broward County’s troubled 911 system
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office tells Local 10 News they currently have 390 dispatchers and are looking to hire 38 more as one county commissioner says that BSO’s vacancy rate has dropped from 18 percent to 9 percent after providing the agency millions in May to recruit and hire.
