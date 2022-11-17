Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagnino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning. Mayor Kim and Montagnino confirmed an off-duty Vermont deputy was involved in the shooting. The deputy has been identified as Vito Caselnova, IV.
informnny.com
New York OKs first cannabis dispensary licenses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the New York State Cannabis Control Board gave the OK to New York’s first wave of retail dispensary licenses. 36 conditional adult use retail licenses were approved, many of them going to business owners with prior marijuana-related convictions. Of the first wave...
informnny.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee,...
informnny.com
Georgia appeals ruling on Saturday early voting for runoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is appealing a judge’s ruling that allows counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock’s campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign...
informnny.com
EXPLAINER: Why are states having lethal injection problems?
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A scheduled execution in Alabama that was called off Thursday after prison officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs into is the latest in a long history of problems with lethal injections since Texas became the first state to use the execution method in 1982, including delays in finding usable veins.
informnny.com
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine...
informnny.com
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
Comments / 0