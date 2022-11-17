U.S. real estate investors are putting the brakes on home purchases while facing falling price growth, higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. In the third quarter, purchases by investors fell 30.2% year over year to roughly 65,000 homes, the second-largest decline since the Great Recession, from 2007-09. The largest quarterly decline was during the second quarter of 2020, when investor activity was hindered by the onset of the pandemic, according to new data from Redfin released Tuesday.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO