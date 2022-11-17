Read full article on original website
Related
csengineermag.com
Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023
Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
A Third Of Pending Home Sales Canceled In October
Redfin says deal cancelations, price cuts hit record highs. Pending home sales dropped 32.1% year over year in October. Nearly 60,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in October, equal to a record 17.9% of homes that went under contract. Nearly a third of pending home sales fell through in October —...
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Investor Home Purchases Plummeted in the Third Quarter
U.S. real estate investors are putting the brakes on home purchases while facing falling price growth, higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. In the third quarter, purchases by investors fell 30.2% year over year to roughly 65,000 homes, the second-largest decline since the Great Recession, from 2007-09. The largest quarterly decline was during the second quarter of 2020, when investor activity was hindered by the onset of the pandemic, according to new data from Redfin released Tuesday.
New home sales unexpectedly climb in October despite steep mortgage rates
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the past year, pushing many prospective homebuyers out of the market, even as home prices remain near a record-high.
constructiondive.com
ABI breaks bad in October
It looks like all the talk of recession is finally being reflected on architects’ planning boards. After 20 months of positive growth, the Architecture Billings Index faltered significantly in October, posting a score of 47.7, its first fall since January 2021, according to a release from the American Institute of Architects. Any number below 50 indicates a decline in design firm billings.
constructiondive.com
Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line
All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday.
U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rise in October
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly jumped in October, shrugging off rising mortgage rates and house prices, which have drastically eroded affordability.
Unexpected News Reported By Popular Minnesota Based Company
If you love going on Target runs, Target would love it if you'd do a few more of those right now. Earnings were just announced for Minnesota-based Target and according to CNN Business, that bullseye is not quite as bright as it used to be. Profits Tanked 52% in the...
Gas Prices Drop Ahead of Thanksgiving
AAA Says Floridians are Paying $3.46 per Gallon, on the Average
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Housing Slowdown Seen Continuing
Market headwinds – including higher interest rates, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures – continue to have an impact on the nation’s construction trades, even as demand for kitchen/bath and other remodeling projects remains high. Among the key statistics and forecasts released in recent weeks by government agencies, research firms and industry-related trade associations were the following:
msn.com
Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
constructiondive.com
Percentage of women in construction higher than ever
The share of construction workers who are women is at an all-time high and has steadily increased since 2016, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of August, 14% of all construction workers were women, an analysis from The Washington Post found. The previous high point for women workers’ share in construction was in October 2009, when they made up 13.5% of workers.
ABC News
Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August
WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remains low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750.
monitordaily.com
October U.S. Trailer Orders Up 83% M/M, 171% Y/Y
According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, October net U.S. trailer orders of 47,860 units were 83% higher compared to September, up 57% on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 171% above last year’s October level. “Discussions across the past month indicate...
constructiondive.com
Jacobs beats estimates, shares slump on currency headwinds
Jacobs Solutions reported $644.04 million in profits for its fiscal year 2022 Monday, or $4.98 per share, up from $477.03 million a year ago. Revenue increased to $14.92 billion, up close to 6% from $14.09 billion 12 months earlier, due to strong performances from its infrastructure, national security and advanced facilities work.
constructiondive.com
3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks
Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
professionalroofing.net
Homebuilder sentiment drops to lowest level in 10 years
Builder sentiment decreased five points to 33 in November; anything below 50 is considered negative for the National Association of Home Builders’ monthly survey, according to cnbc.com. It reached a record high of 90 in November 2020. The drop marks the 11th straight decline for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing...
Hiring freezes instead of layoffs gain ground in the job market as recession fears grow
Amid recession fears, more firms leave open jobs unfilled, shrinking the workforce without layoffs. But that's further stressing burned-out workers.
Comments / 0