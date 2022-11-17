ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

csengineermag.com

Construction Starts Will Show No Growth in 2023

Dodge Construction Network (www.construction.com) held its 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook on Nov. 15, 2022, a mainstay in the construction industry for over 80 years. The forecast predicts that total US construction starts will be unchanged in 2023 at $1.08 trillion. When adjusted for inflation total construction starts will dip 3%.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

A Third Of Pending Home Sales Canceled In October

Redfin says deal cancelations, price cuts hit record highs. Pending home sales dropped 32.1% year over year in October. Nearly 60,000 home-purchase agreements fell through in October, equal to a record 17.9% of homes that went under contract. Nearly a third of pending home sales fell through in October —...
TEXAS STATE
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Investor Home Purchases Plummeted in the Third Quarter

U.S. real estate investors are putting the brakes on home purchases while facing falling price growth, higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty. In the third quarter, purchases by investors fell 30.2% year over year to roughly 65,000 homes, the second-largest decline since the Great Recession, from 2007-09. The largest quarterly decline was during the second quarter of 2020, when investor activity was hindered by the onset of the pandemic, according to new data from Redfin released Tuesday.
OREGON STATE
constructiondive.com

ABI breaks bad in October

It looks like all the talk of recession is finally being reflected on architects’ planning boards. After 20 months of positive growth, the Architecture Billings Index faltered significantly in October, posting a score of 47.7, its first fall since January 2021, according to a release from the American Institute of Architects. Any number below 50 indicates a decline in design firm billings.
constructiondive.com

Construction resumes on $2.4B Los Angeles Metro Purple Line

All construction work has restarted on a 2.6-mile stretch of the $2.4 billion Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Extension project after it was shut down last month due to safety issues. L.A. Metro allowed the contractors on the job, Los Angeles-based Tutor Perini and Torrington, Connecticut-based O&G Industries, back on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday.
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Housing Slowdown Seen Continuing

Market headwinds – including higher interest rates, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures – continue to have an impact on the nation’s construction trades, even as demand for kitchen/bath and other remodeling projects remains high. Among the key statistics and forecasts released in recent weeks by government agencies, research firms and industry-related trade associations were the following:
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
constructiondive.com

Percentage of women in construction higher than ever

The share of construction workers who are women is at an all-time high and has steadily increased since 2016, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of August, 14% of all construction workers were women, an analysis from The Washington Post found. The previous high point for women workers’ share in construction was in October 2009, when they made up 13.5% of workers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August but still remains low by historic standards. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750.
WASHINGTON STATE
monitordaily.com

October U.S. Trailer Orders Up 83% M/M, 171% Y/Y

According to the recent issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, October net U.S. trailer orders of 47,860 units were 83% higher compared to September, up 57% on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 171% above last year’s October level. “Discussions across the past month indicate...
constructiondive.com

Jacobs beats estimates, shares slump on currency headwinds

Jacobs Solutions reported $644.04 million in profits for its fiscal year 2022 Monday, or $4.98 per share, up from $477.03 million a year ago. Revenue increased to $14.92 billion, up close to 6% from $14.09 billion 12 months earlier, due to strong performances from its infrastructure, national security and advanced facilities work.
ARIZONA STATE
constructiondive.com

3 project wins give Granite reason for thanks

Granite Construction has three more reasons to be thankful this week. The Watsonville, California-based contractor is closing in on the end of November with three recent contract wins. Award:. I-10 Rehab. Value. : $170 million. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Clients: ADOT, FHA, Pima County, Arizona. The $170 million I-10 reconstruction project...
WATSONVILLE, CA
professionalroofing.net

Homebuilder sentiment drops to lowest level in 10 years

Builder sentiment decreased five points to 33 in November; anything below 50 is considered negative for the National Association of Home Builders’ monthly survey, according to cnbc.com. It reached a record high of 90 in November 2020. The drop marks the 11th straight decline for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing...

