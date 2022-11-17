Read full article on original website
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
VIDEO: Man threatens Tampa Burger King workers with pliers, jumps over counter, police say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested a man who they say threatened the staff of a Burger King so he could get some free food. The Tampa Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Hubert Credit Jr. entered the Burger King on 611 S. Dale Mabry Highway and demanded free food from the […]
Florida construction worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida construction worker is dead after deputies said a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on him during a tragic workplace accident this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene at Port Tampa Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday. "A...
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Hillsborough County firefighter becomes first to earn U.S. citizenship while in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Training to be a firefighter is difficult, so imagine doing that and studying to become an American citizen at the same time. A new firefighter with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue did exactly that – fulfilling some of his lifelong dreams. HCFR says firefighter Anthony Torres...
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County shut down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west...
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.
Hillsborough Co. man impersonates dead twin to steal $145K in federal benefits: DOJ
A Seffner man pleaded guilty to stealing his dead brother's identity in order to steal federal benefits Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022
Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
Neighbors in Tierra Verde worry after sewage leak incident
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — When Barry Lay pulled out of his driveway to run an errand last Saturday, he noticed water going everywhere. It was raw sewage coming out of a manhole near his Tierra Verde condominium. "It was pretty bad. It was awful," Lay said of the smell...
