5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
5 Winning Stocks Backed by the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
Trying hands at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
5 Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 0.7%), the Dow Jones (down 0.01%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.6%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.8%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
Wall Street closed a fabulous October after a highly disappointing September. The rally is continuing this month. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. However, recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling albeit at a slow pace. On Nov 10, the Department...
3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon
AMX - Free Report) , Orange S.A. (. CRNT - Free Report) might benefit in the long run on significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband...
Wall Street Tends to Rise in Thanksgiving Week: 5 Growth Picks
It’s been a topsy-turvy ride for Wall Street of late, with investors keeping an eye on the Fed’s policy moves and the latest earnings results. But the present Thanksgiving week should be bullish for the stock market. The broader S&P 500, in reality, has advanced 0.54% on average...
Is Investar Holding (ISTR) a Good Value Investor Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Stock Market News for Nov 21, 2022
U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, snapping their two-day losing streak, in a choppy trading session, as investors shrugged off tougher comments from Fed officials about rate hikes. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. However, indexes ended in the red for the week. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock Gains 1.2% on Buyback Plan
RVSB - Free Report) gained 1.2% since the company announced a share repurchase program. Under the program, RVSB is authorized to buy back up to $2.5 million worth of shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase plan is effective Nov 28, 2021, and will continue until...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Should Value Investors Consider ePlus (PLUS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Here's Why Watts Water (WTS) Seems an Attractive Investment
WTS - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
AIRR - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/10/2014. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Is Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PRF - Free Report) debuted on 12/19/2005, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
CALB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. California Bank of Commerce is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently...
5 Best-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 0.7%), the Dow Jones (down 0.01%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.6%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.8%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
Should iShares Russell MidCap ETF (IWR) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $27.96 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 21st
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (. OXY - Free Report) is an explorer and developer...
