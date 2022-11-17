Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Wall Street Tends to Rise in Thanksgiving Week: 5 Growth Picks
It’s been a topsy-turvy ride for Wall Street of late, with investors keeping an eye on the Fed’s policy moves and the latest earnings results. But the present Thanksgiving week should be bullish for the stock market. The broader S&P 500, in reality, has advanced 0.54% on average...
Zacks.com
Will ETFs Win During Thanksgiving Week Amid Recessionary Fears?
Wall Street remains typically upbeat in Thanksgiving week, marking the start of a year-end Santa rally. “The last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “There’s a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it’s up on Monday,” as quoted on CNBC.
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Nov 21, 2022
U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, snapping their two-day losing streak, in a choppy trading session, as investors shrugged off tougher comments from Fed officials about rate hikes. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. However, indexes ended in the red for the week. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Fight Macro Challenges
While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
AIRR - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/10/2014. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
5 Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was downbeat last week. Each of the key equity gadgets — the S&P 500 (down 0.7%), the Dow Jones (down 0.01%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 1.6%) and the Russell 2000 (down 1.8%) — lost last week. Rising rate worries and recessionary fears were the key concerns.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
Wall Street closed a fabulous October after a highly disappointing September. The rally is continuing this month. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. However, recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling albeit at a slow pace. On Nov 10, the Department...
Zacks.com
Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Stock Gains 1.2% on Buyback Plan
RVSB - Free Report) gained 1.2% since the company announced a share repurchase program. Under the program, RVSB is authorized to buy back up to $2.5 million worth of shares in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase plan is effective Nov 28, 2021, and will continue until...
Zacks.com
3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon
AMX - Free Report) , Orange S.A. (. CRNT - Free Report) might benefit in the long run on significant long-term growth opportunities and rising demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VIOV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $1.25 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Is Investar Holding (ISTR) a Good Value Investor Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Johnson Controls (JCI) in Q4 Earnings?
JCI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 1.1%. Let’s see how things have shaped...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2004. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency. Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Zacks.com
Primerica (PRI) OKs Share Buyback to Boost Shareholder Return
PRI - Free Report) authorized a share buyback program to return more value to investors. The latest authorization will allow the company to spend up to $375 million to repurchase its common stock through next year. Primerica had $31.9 million available for repurchase as of Sep 30, 2022. Under the...
Zacks.com
Brent Crude and Earnings: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) gained 0.5%, (. QQQ - Free Report) was flat on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Zacks.com
Is California Bank of Commerce (CALB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
CALB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. California Bank of Commerce is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
PSCT - Free Report) was launched on 04/07/2010, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost,...
Comments / 0