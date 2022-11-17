While recent inflation data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. Also, the Fed is trying to reassure the markets that it would slacken its stringent policy measures to avoid a hard landing, but investors are concerned that higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.

11 HOURS AGO