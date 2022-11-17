ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'It's over' | House Oversight Committee's incoming ranking member closing investigation into Commanders, Dan Snyder

WASHINGTON — The Congress-led investigation into the Washington Commanders hostile workplace and sexual harassment allegations will be closed under new leadership, according to the incoming ranking member of the committee handling the investigation. A statement from Snyder's attorneys Thursday originally said the case would be closed by new ranking...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
