Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Good 'Knight' for Team USA
Americans outlast Team Canada in front of record crowd for women's hockey game on American soil. Hilary Knight scores two goals, including game winner. From the start of the U.S. women's national hockey team's arrival in Seattle on Nov. 8 for a training camp in preparation for the 2022 Rivalry Series, girls hockey players from throughout the Pacific Northwest showed up at Kraken Community Iceplex too. The young athletes were watching practices and scrimmages, standing by the Zamboni doors to see elite female players up close and maybe ask for an autograph or selfie.
NHL
LA Kings Loan Three Players to Ontario Reign
Andersson, Kupari and Moverare have been loaned to AHL-Ontario. The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forwards Lias Andersson and Rasmus Kupari and defenseman Jacob Moverare to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Andersson, 24, opened the 2022-23 season with...
NHL
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Rangers at Seattle
Kraken limit offense against and Jones stand tall to fuel overtime win against Rangers. The Kraken earned their second win in four games of the current home stand in impressive fashion. One of the top goaltenders in the league came to town with the New York Rangers along with a team of skilled players who rank top five as a group in shot volume and creating offense from the most dangerous areas of the ice.
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
LA Kings @ Vancouver Canucks: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vancouver Canucks:. Where: Rogers Arena (Vancouver, British Columbia) Canucks: 5 - 9 - 3 (13 pts) Kings: 11 - 7 - 1 (23 pts) Kings Notes:. LA Kings forwards have combined for 139 points (56-83=139) this season, the most...
NHL
Brisebois, new Canadiens ambassador, likes potential of current team
Patrice Brisebois was 22 when he hoisted the Stanley Cup in 1993, in his first full NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens, when they won their 24th and most recent championship 30 years ago next spring. Today, working Bell Centre corporate suites on game nights and in the community as...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Schultz, Jones Lead Kraken OT Win
In a showdown between 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and 2022 free agent signee Martin Jones, Kraken win, 3-2, on Justin Schultz's second goal of night. In the sort of game the Kraken have to win to stay in the playoff hunt this season, Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the night to win in overtime, 3-2. It's the Kraken's first OT victory of the season and backs up a spectacular 28-save night from SEA goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Falter on Road Against Bruins, 6-1
A tough game for Chicago gives Boston its 11th straight home victory to start the season, tying the NHL record. The Blackhawks lost handily to the Bruins by five goals on Saturday night, 6-1. The loss extends the Bruins' home winning streak to start the season at 11 games, tying an NHL record.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Third Straight OT Quite the Charm for Kraken
Jordan Eberle scores the game-winner for Seattle to beat Los Angeles in divisional showdown that is start of five consecutive Pacific games. Martin Jones stars again. It's a good thing Dave Hakstol and his Kraken team practiced 3-on-3 overtime both Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Because after dropping an OT loss to Winnipeg Sunday, the Seattle squad won in overtime Thursday and again here Saturday with a decibel-delirious crowd roaring when Jordan Eberle scored with less than three minutes left before a shootout would occur.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
NHL
Benn gets three points to spark Stars past Islanders
DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored the go-ahead goal and had two assists, helping the Dallas Stars defeat the New York Islanders 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Saturday. "Every time I showed up at work this summer after I took the job, he was the first guy in the gym," Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said of Benn. "He was the first guy at training, he was the first guy trying to get quicker. Nobody put more work in than him coming into this season. I think you get what you put in sometimes. He's playing fantastic."
NHL
Hockey announcer Singh's son dresses up as dad, mimics famous calls
For preschool dress up day, 4-year-old son channels father's signature style. It's just like the regular version of Harnarayan Singh, only smaller. Mohun Jeevan Singh, the four-year-old son of the popular Hockey Night in Canada announcer, dressed up as his old man for his preschool's dress up day. The younger...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Flyers Fall 1.9 Seconds Short of Victory
The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak extend to six straight games as they lost via shootout, 5-4 (1-0), to the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday evening. The Flyers led 2-0, trailed 3-2, and then took a 4-3 lead in the third period. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the Canadiens tied the game with 1.9 seconds left in regulation and went on to win in the skills competition.
NHL
Devils ease past Senators for 12th straight win
OTTAWA -- The New Jersey Devils won their 12th straight game, 5-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich and Michael McLeod each had a goal and an assist for New Jersey (15-3-0), which is one win shy of tying its record (13 straight from Feb. 26-March 23, 2001).
NHL
PELLETIER HITTING HIS STRIDE
Wranglers forward helping power win streak as he piles up points. He's energetic, effective, quietly consistent, and an absolute handful for opposing defenders. Jakob Pelletier has found his groove with the Wranglers lately. The Flames' 2019 first-round selection (26th overall) is averaging more than a point-per-game this season, with 15 (5g, 10a) in his first 14 games and has picked up points in seven-straight outings.
Comments / 0