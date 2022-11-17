Cris Abraham, one of four workers sickened by carbon dioxide released from a fire-suppression system in an electrical utility room at LAX on October 31, passed away on Friday. A statement released via a GoFundMe page started for Abraham’s family notes that Abraham’s death was ultimately a result of the injuries he sustained while working.

“The Abraham Family is going to have a long road ahead of them,” the statement reads. “The entire family has been devastated by his loss.”

Abraham, 36, had been hospitalized in a medically induced coma following the gas leak, which occurred around 7 a.m. in a utility room about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 Baggage Area. Los Angeles Fire Department officials said the carbon dioxide was released as part of a fire-suppression system that was activated in the electrical room. Though the three other workers in the room with Abraham were able to escape, Abraham was apparently overcome by the fumes.

“Finding the injured worker unresponsive and determining there were no other persons in peril, the firefighter and firefighter/paramedic carried the man across the room and up a short flight of stairs to the safer oxygen rich environment of the hallway, where they quickly confirmed him to be pulse- less and non-breathing,” the LAFD reported.

According to the LAFD, the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Airport Police Officers administered CPR and advanced life support measures at the scene and in transit to the hospital, where Abraham arrived in critical condition. The three other workers were medically evaluated by paramedics, and declined further treatment or ambulance transportation, the LAFD reported.

Officials notified Cal/OSHA for a formal investigation into the incident, the LAFD reported.

As of Thursday, the Abraham family’s GoFundMe page has reached just over $38,000.

City News Service contributed to this report.

LAX Worker Dies Following Freak Halloween Gas Leak