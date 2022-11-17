ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL fans react to Jets’ developing Zach Wilson drama

The drama surrounding the New York Jets quarterback situation took yet another twist Monday afternoon, with a surprise announcement by head coach Robert Saleh. “We’re keeping everything on the table,” Saleh told reporters. Translation: Forget what Saleh suggested about Zach Wilson remaining the quarterback after Sunday’s stunning 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Read more... The post NFL fans react to Jets’ developing Zach Wilson drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
WTRF

Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

DETROIT (AP)The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman – their longest-tenured player – a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274 with two home...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy