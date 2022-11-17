Read full article on original website
NFL fans react to Jets’ developing Zach Wilson drama
The drama surrounding the New York Jets quarterback situation took yet another twist Monday afternoon, with a surprise announcement by head coach Robert Saleh. “We’re keeping everything on the table,” Saleh told reporters. Translation: Forget what Saleh suggested about Zach Wilson remaining the quarterback after Sunday’s stunning 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Read more... The post NFL fans react to Jets’ developing Zach Wilson drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jefferson, Vikings look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss
Speaking Monday to reporters, Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson said Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was "embarrassing" and "a disaster all around" for the Vikings, who next play on Thanksgiving night.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
WTRF
Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes
DETROIT (AP)The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues...
WTRF
Pirates send SS Newman to Reds for reliever Moreta
PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta. The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman – their longest-tenured player – a contract for the 2023 season. Newman, 29, hit .274 with two home...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
WATE
Physical therapist explains Hendon Hooker’s ACL recovery process
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is suffering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL. A local physical therapist explains the process athletes have to do just to move forward after one of the most devastating injuries in sports.
