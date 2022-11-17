$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch.

Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department

Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive. According to a press release, They found heavy smoke coming from the residence and a second alarm was sent out for more firefighters on scene.

The crew members were able to put out the fire with little damage to the main art of the house. There was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

No further information has been released.

