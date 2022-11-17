ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

New to Bismarck: Underwater treadmill for dogs

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oSPR_0jEvGoTD00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Dogs need to exercise just like us, and a lot of times, it requires more than your daily walk.

So to help get your dogs in tip-top shape, Bismarck’s Healthy Dog center now has an underwater treadmill for dogs.

The underwater treadmill is great for dogs that are overweight, have arthritis, or simply walk indoors on those cold winter days.

In between their designated workouts, dogs get a chance to relax with turbo jets and bubble massages.

TSA is ready for more travelers this holiday season

The Healthy Dog Center shares that they have seen some great success stories after dogs use the treadmill.

“Deuce, my boy here, he’s got a bad left knee and he drags his back left foot and the underwater treadmill is definitely helping him strengthen those back legs so that he’s not dragging his foot as much,” said partial owner, Lila Teunissen.

For those closer to the east side of the state, there is an underwater dog treadmill in Casselton too.

Sessions are open to all and cost $40 for a half an hour

To get your pet involved, head over to their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Mandan Holiday Festivities

During the conversation, Schanandore discussed what's happening in Mandan next week, how people can help or donate at Holiday Lights on Main, more about helping local charities, and incentives to shop in Mandan for small business Saturday.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

In BisMan – “Should Narcan Be Common Place?” Why Not??

This is one of the conversations I have when I'm around a police officer... ...and their reply is always staggering to me. Here are the two questions I ask - "Is Fentanyl easily attainable out here in Bismarck, Mandan? Just how dangerous is it?" The most common answers with a rapid quick response are "YES and EXTREMELY SO" Some of the officers will tell me just how many times they have arrived at the scene too late, another deadly victim. So what exactly is Fentanyl? According to nida.nih.gov it is a "...powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent... When people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing can slow or stop"
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Shop small at the Big One Craft Show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods. “I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Holiday shoppers turn out for The Big One

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center. More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery. The...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Sledding through the snow, snowmobiles in high demand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone in the Bismarck-Mandan area is probably sick of moving snow around. But other residents are just getting excited. The record amount of snow means they get to bring out their snowmobiles and play in the snow instead of just working to move it. If you don’t have a claim on a sled by now, you might be out of luck.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck

This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?

What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy