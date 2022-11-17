ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

Where to Find the Perfect Post-Thanksgiving Sandwich in Greater Boston

Here's where to eat turkey sandwiches (or burgers!) piled high with stuffing, cranberry sauce, and other classic Thanksgiving flavors—and you'll even be able to eat some of these throughout the year. All Star Sandwich Bar. Available year round on this hip and lively sandwich shop’s menu, the Gobbler is...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Boston’s Top 10 Dog Names

Luna and Max are the most popular dog names across the country, but are they Boston’s? After all, Boston is not known for following the trend. So when it comes down to it, I suspect Boston’s Top 10 Dog names are our own. What will Boston’s top 10...
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
californiahomedesign.com

The Crown of Beantown

Dyer Brown and Richmond International reimagine one of Boston’s historic hotels, The Langham, into a global destination. There is just something about Boston. From the historic Georgian architecture to the deluge of Ivy League colleges, world-famous museums and of course, the seafood, New England’s largest city is not to be missed. Nestled in the heart of the Financial District is one of Boston’s most iconic hotels, The Langham.
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston City Hall Plaza reopens with brand new look

BOSTON -- Boston City Hall Plaza is reopening Friday with a brand new look. The renovations are designed to give all visitors a safe space to enjoy.The upgrades include a playground, communal spaces, increased environmental sustainability, and critical infrastructure improvements like bathrooms in a new civil center.There are about 3,000 new places to sit and space for 25,000 people on the entire plaza, 12,000 on the main plaza alone. The $70 million project also included building ramps to make the plaza accessible. "It's the people's plaza so it's important for us to redesign it so that all can feel welcome, and we can welcome different types of events and audiences," said Boston Chief of Operations Dion Irish. There will be an official ribbon cutting and family-friendly afternoon celebration on the Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another celebration with music and poetry will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Afghan Super Store opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence.  The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence.   “I have […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Helge-Gansett hosts kick-off ceremony for the construction of SORA Revere

REVERE, MA Helge-Gansett hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on SORA Revere. Located at 93 Bennington St., SORA is a 7-story, 114-unit living community, designed to work within this transformative neighborhood. SORA is a transit-oriented project that aligns with the vision of the city as a top tier living destination. Construction is expected to be completed during the fall of 2024. Helge-Gansett is a joint venture between Helge Capital and Gansett Ventures.
REVERE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy