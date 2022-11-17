Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Ground broken on Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Ground broke Monday morning on the new Flowerdale Commons complex in Tupelo. The 46-unit apartment complex is being built near the Cottonwood Estates on Colonial Estates Road. The affordable housing complex will consist of two and three-bedroom units. “Everyone involved in this I am grateful that...
wtva.com
Tupelo High School students brewing up business experience
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Tupelo High School are brewing up some coffee for teachers and staff and gaining some real-world experience. “It’s been amazing," senior Maddie Newsom said. "Like, our first day was extremely packed and just every day since just gets more and more people.”. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Want medical cannabis? For now, see Dr. Jack Walters
There are plenty of medical doctors, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists in the Golden Triangle, but for the time being at least Dr. Jack Walters stands apart from them all. Under the state law that created medical cannabis, anyone who wants to have access to legal cannabis must...
Mississippi authorities request help finding two missing children
Mississippi authorities need your help tonight to find two missing children. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 4-year-old Cylis Vaughn and 1-year-old Marlie Vaughn of Columbus, Lowndes County, MS. Cylis Vaughn is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, last...
wcbi.com
Farmer’s Market opens for Louisville community
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just in time for the holiday cooking, folks in Winston County have a new place to source fresh food. It’s one of the ironies of life in Mississippi. In a state where agriculture is one of the leading industries, many people, especially in rural areas, suffer from food insecurity.
wtva.com
10th annual Egg Bowl run kicks off Egg Bowl week
CALHOUN CITY, Missz. (WTVA), -The 10th annual Egg bowl run kicked off the State's biggest college rivalry week. Mississippi State Army ROTC started their run at 2:30 this morning, running 56 miles to Calhoun City. In Calhoun City fans welcomed and greeted ROTC members from both schools around noon. Ole Miss Army ROTC finished out the event carrying the ball back to oxford.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Tupelo man found safe
UPDATE: Mr. Drake has been found and is safe. Tupelo Police Department is currently requesting the public’s assistance with a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s. He is from the Prairie area. Mr. Curly Drake is a 68-year-old black male. He was visiting family at the NMMC when...
wtva.com
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
Commercial Dispatch
Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls
As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
Commercial Dispatch
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
Neshoba Democrat
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
Commercial Dispatch
Valentine’s Day romp with inmate leads to guard’s indictment
A former Lowndes County Adult Detention Center officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly having sex with an inmate on Valentine’s Day, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Margaret Hughes, 42, had been working at the jail for around a year and turned in her two weeks...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus woman killed in Highway 45 wreck
A Columbus woman had died Monday after a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 45 North, according to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. About 8 a.m., Catherine Rigdon, 59, was traveling north on Highway 45 near the intersection with Deer Run, in a Lexus passenger car when she collided head-on with a southbound Toyota pickup truck, Merchant said.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
kicks96news.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest made in weekend Yo’ Bar shootout
A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shooting at Yo’ Bar, according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. Larry Hudgins, 28, was arrested about 1 p.m. Thursday and charged with aggravated assault, as well as felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, Jones said.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
Commercial Dispatch
Police investigate Saturday shooting caught on camera
A Columbus man was wounded Saturday evening in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Maple Street in East Columbus, Dillon said. The victim was on foot and was shot at...
