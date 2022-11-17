California county to look at ending zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing

There should be zero tolerance for drug use ! No low income housing community should allow it! I’ve heard of people who knew people on Section 8 that had drug addicts living and dealing drugs out of the low income units! It’s sad because it ruins it for those others who are living a clean sober lifestyle. Something has to be done to stop the drugs in these places. Every tenant on section 8 should be screened better and do extensive background checks. It will make it a better and safer place to live. Especially for the elderly residents and children living with their parents. We all need to feel safe also.
When I read this article I thought it was an excerpt from Alice in Wonderland with the Mad Hatter offering proposals to the County Board of Supervisors! What it is discrimination against underserved communities to rigorously enforce the law? It sounds like the inmates are in charge of the asylum if the board even thinks about this idiotic idea!
OK, if I got this right, they are low income that can afford illegal drugs. The landlords are going to love that......not. No wonder California residents are leaving in droves. Land of Granola; what ain't fruits and nuts is flaked, or so I've been told. 😱
Comments / 17