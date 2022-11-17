Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses

Krispy Kreme: The donut giant is offering a free glazed donut with proof of vaccination through Dec. 31. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Krispy Kreme has agreed to pay nearly $1.2 million in back wages and damages to 516 workers to settle a wage violation case, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

The national donut chain violated labor law by failing to include monthly bonuses in some employees' regular rates of pay, resulting in paid overtime at rates lower than permitted by law, the Labor Department alleged.

“The department’s Wage and Hour Division first opened an investigation at a Krispy Kreme location in Louisville, Kentucky, but soon determined violations found there were widespread and systemic,” the department said in a news release.

The department subsequently opened an investigation at the chain’s 242 stores nationwide, according to the news release. It employs 9,200 workers around the country, according to the Labor Department.

“We do not agree with the department’s findings and the basis for them,” Krispy Kreme said in a statement to USA TODAY. “However, we have agreed to settle this matter with no admission of wrong-doing in the best interests of our business and our team members.”

Starbucks strike: Workers to strike at over 100 stores on Red Cup Day

One-half of the $1,187,757.69 settlement will be paid as back wages, the other half as damages, according to a Nov. 7 injunction in the United States District Court for the Western Court of Kentucky obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal.

The court ordered Krispy Kreme to pay the back wages and damages within 45 days of the injunction. Individual payments ranged from hundreds to thousands of dollars, with some employees set to receive upward of $13,000, according to the injunction.

Child labor violations: Children hired to work graveyard shifts cleaning slaughterhouses, Labor Department says

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Krispy Kreme to pay $1.2 million settlement to 516 staffers over not issuing wage bonuses