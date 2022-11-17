Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch
Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Ozark Sports Zone
Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach
RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
Laclede Record
Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round
Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
KYTV
New sports facility in north Springfield holds grand opening
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees temperatures warming back up through the weekend and early next week with sunshine returning to the Ozarks. While Thanksgiving week starts dry, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that wants to work in on Thanksgiving Day.
KYTV
Construction begins on arena at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds; Can Springfield win bidding wars for events?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is getting a new multi-purpose arena at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds that’s targeted to be finished by September 2023. Area leaders hope the $25 million facility will attract more regional and national events, although the competition in attracting those events isn’t just about having excellent facilities.
933kwto.com
Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight
Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
Ozark Christmas parade closes roads
OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
KYTV
Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
KMBC.com
Missouri man talks about starting second career as highway patrol trooper in his 40s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From keeping cattle to keeping the public safe, a Missouri man talks about the love he has for his second career in law enforcement. If you're in the area of Clinton, Missouri, you may encounter Missouri State Trooper Michael Henderson. Chances are you may leave...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
KYTV
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
KYTV
Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
KYTV
Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.
The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
KYTV
Families in the Ozarks receive free Thanksgiving meals and more from area churches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families around Springfield were able to get free Thanksgiving meals Saturday from James River Church and Embassy of Hope Springfield. At James River, more than 800 volunteers, across the four James River campuses, gave out 1,900 baskets, equating to around 19,000 meals. James River Church Executive...
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
KYTV
City of Springfield announces new arena project at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award. City of Springfield begins preparations for Route 66′s 100th birthday party. Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe traveled to Springfield to discuss the important 100-year anniversary happening in 2026.
