Humansville, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch

Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 6 Boys Basketball Players to Watch this year. It feels like he’s been in high school forever at this point. He’s been a mainstay in Republic’s rotation since his freshman year, growing from an elite defender and catch-and-shoot threat into an elite two-way point guard. As a junior he averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists. He’s one of the preseason clubhouse leaders for COC Player of the Year.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears end season with best rushing day in 24-7 win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Behind a season-high 247 ground yards, Missouri State rolled to a 24-7 road victory over Indiana State here Saturday in the season finale for both clubs. The Bears (5-6, 3-5) got 100 rushing yards from Kevon Latulas – his third career 100-yard game – and 85 more from Jacardia Wright who scored a pair of touchdowns.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Ozark Sports Zone

Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach

RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
OZARK, MO
Laclede Record

Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round

Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

Snow Flurries on the Way Tonight

Light snow and flurries will be possible this evening and overnight, especially North and East of Springfield. The National Weather Service says little accumulation is expected. The precipitation may briefly start as rain, but change over to snow in the early evening. Limited moisture will keep any totals on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Christmas parade closes roads

OZARK, Mo. – The 57th Annual Ozark Christmas Parade is causing some roads in Ozark to close on Saturday, November 19th. The parade will begin at 5 pm at the intersection of N. 16th St. & Jackson St. and conclude at the intersection of W. Walnut St. & S. 3rd St. Roads closed during the […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Springfield couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield natives Doyle and Ruth Lindsey just celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Sunday. It all came full circle when family and friends, including four generations of Lindseys, gathered where the couple first met, Doling Park, to celebrate 80 years of marriage. Duane Lindsey, grandson of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet & back near normal early this week. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has quiet weather allowing temperatures to finally return to the 50s to start this week out. However, we still have a storm system to keep an eye on by Thanksgiving and perhaps into Black Friday. Springfield...
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

