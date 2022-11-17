2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.

According to police, the shooting happened during the day at the Avalon of Hermitage apartments on Andrew Jackson Parkway and wounded a 10-year-old boy.

The investigation shows the shooting stemmed from two groups arguing over payment for a short term rental. The groups met in the apartment complex parking lot to fight when gunfire rang out. The boy was inside his apartment when a bullet grazed him in the head, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene to investigate and found over 60 cartridge casings, including multiple rifle rounds.

Police have since charged 19-year-old Jason Willis with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of a $355,000 bond.

Kryanu Givens, 26, has been charged with evidence tampering as officers believe she cleaned up a trail of blood that led to her apartment. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Jason Willis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Kryanu Givens (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) William Washington (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Washington, 19, was arrested in August and remains jailed on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

