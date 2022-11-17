ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUU2g_0jEvCeV700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.

According to police, the shooting happened during the day at the Avalon of Hermitage apartments on Andrew Jackson Parkway and wounded a 10-year-old boy.

3 indicted on federal human trafficking, drug distribution charges

The investigation shows the shooting stemmed from two groups arguing over payment for a short term rental. The groups met in the apartment complex parking lot to fight when gunfire rang out. The boy was inside his apartment when a bullet grazed him in the head, according to police.

Officers arrived on scene to investigate and found over 60 cartridge casings, including multiple rifle rounds.

Police have since charged 19-year-old Jason Willis with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of a $355,000 bond.

Kryanu Givens, 26, has been charged with evidence tampering as officers believe she cleaned up a trail of blood that led to her apartment. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIvBS_0jEvCeV700
Jason Willis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apkdJ_0jEvCeV700
Kryanu Givens (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bScp_0jEvCeV700
William Washington (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

William Washington, 19, was arrested in August and remains jailed on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Nashville man says he was robbed, shot in home invasion before dying at hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating the death of a 29-year-old who says he was shot by a person in a ski mask. Michael Hutchins was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday night with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Hutchins was able to tell staff someone with a ski mask forced entry to his home on Jefferson Street and robbed him before the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man dies after being shot at home during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot a man during a home robbery on Sunday night in North Nashville. According to MNPD, 29-year-old Michael Hutchins showed up at a local hospital Sunday around 8:20 p.m. and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Hutchins told officers he was shot in his home on Jefferson Street by a person in a ski mask who broke in and tried to rob him.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after home invasion in North Nashville

Vanderbilt University fined $250K for fan celebrations …. Vanderbilt University fined $250K for fan celebrations after beating Florida. 64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin …. 64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County. Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County …. Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower. The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Nashville man guilty in hatchet killing of gym owner receives 25-year sentence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Domenic Laurence Micheli, 41, of Nashville, was given the maximum sentence on Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the June 2018 death of Joel Paavola, the owner of the Balance Training Gym in suburban Belle Meade, WZTV reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy