2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.
According to police, the shooting happened during the day at the Avalon of Hermitage apartments on Andrew Jackson Parkway and wounded a 10-year-old boy.3 indicted on federal human trafficking, drug distribution charges
The investigation shows the shooting stemmed from two groups arguing over payment for a short term rental. The groups met in the apartment complex parking lot to fight when gunfire rang out. The boy was inside his apartment when a bullet grazed him in the head, according to police.
Officers arrived on scene to investigate and found over 60 cartridge casings, including multiple rifle rounds.
Police have since charged 19-year-old Jason Willis with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in lieu of a $355,000 bond.
Kryanu Givens, 26, has been charged with evidence tampering as officers believe she cleaned up a trail of blood that led to her apartment. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.
William Washington, 19, was arrested in August and remains jailed on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee
The investigation remains ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 3