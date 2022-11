Academy Award-winning actor Charlize Theron has already found a buyer for the 1925-built Spanish-style bungalow that she listed for $1.995 million last month, according to Mansion Global. The School for Good and Evil star bought the single-story Los Angeles home way back in 2000 for about $519,000 and reportedly accepted an offer for it last week. However, the final sale price remains a mystery until the deal officially closes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO