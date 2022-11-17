From the moment the conservative-only dating app The Right Stuff launched, it’s been the subject of ridicule.The reaction is hardly surprising, considering the marketing for the invite-only app backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel reads like a Saturday Night Live skit. “Quit swiping, scrolling and trolling the wrong people. There are people out there just like you,” the website promises, while guaranteeing “profiles without pronouns” and a way to “connect with people who aren’t offended by everything”.Amusement over the very existence of The Right Stuff only grew after the Apple App Store was inundated with reviews from people claiming...

43 MINUTES AGO