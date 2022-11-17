‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes Open Up About Monica + Kayce Naming Their Son John [Interview]

Read full article on original website
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won't be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that's somewhat of a game-changer.
