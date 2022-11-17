ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94

By wgainer
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0jEv0wtE00
Source: The Undressing Room Podcast New Episode

A NFL wife goes viral for saying her hubby’s work check is her money– but do you think she’s wrong? Plus, two suburban Black men explain why they think Black women prefer “thugs”. How do you reach your goals? Glorilla manifested a great year for herself! Find out about her cleanse.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Does your best friend and man like to argue? What do you think that’s about.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Get your last-minute Halloween outfits! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lizzy Savetsky Left RHONY Over Behind-The-Scenes ‘N-Word’ Controversy

Oh, no! News broke late last week about the new Real Housewives of New York City’s cast seemingly falling apart before they ever got started, and now, it appears there may have been more to the story. Page Six reported first about Lizzy Savetsky no longer continuing on RHONY as a cast member due to […] The post Lizzy Savetsky Left RHONY Over Behind-The-Scenes ‘N-Word’ Controversy appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy