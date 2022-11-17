Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Election Results Update: Fernandez Pulls Ahead in Eureka, Earth Flag Measure Gains Ground
The Humboldt County Elections Office released its second post-election report today, which adds another 9,614 ballots to the results. Overall races stayed the same, although some leads widened while others decreased, with the notable exception being the still tight race for the Third Ward seat on the Eureka City Council as G. Mario Fernandez pulled ahead to 52.37 percent of the vote to John Fullerton's 47.63 percent. The two are separated by 78 votes.
Benbow Inn: The historic luxury hotel in the middle of redwood country | Bartell's Backroads
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — If you cross the Highway 101 bridge over the Eel River in Humboldt County, it’s hard to miss the Tudor-style building with the rose garden roundabout. The lavish building tucked in the middle of the redwood forest is the Benbow Inn. Historian and co-owner of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Water Main Break in Old Town Leaves Wide Swath of Eureka High and Dry
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
kymkemp.com
Training Accident or Negligence? Local Dog Attack Gets National Attention
A dog attack in Trinidad back in October is getting national attention, attention that may complicate things for a non-profit organization attempting to provide service animals for people that suffer from autism, traumatic brain injuries, and PTSD. On November 14, the New York Post ran a story titled ‘Pack of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
A Driver Almost Smashed a Pedestrian on Foster Avenue. Who Was In The Wrong?
A reader sends along the above dashcam footage of him driving along Arcata’s Foster Avenue at night. For what it’s worth, the reader takes the lion’s share of the blame for this close call. He writes:. This would be my fault based on the fact that I...
krcrtv.com
Bookkeeper arrested on embezzlement charge related to Eureka dance studio
EUREKA, Calif. — A woman who served as a bookkeeper of a Eureka non-profit dance studio and the Humboldt County Fair Board was arrested Tuesday on an embezzlement warrant. The Eureka Police Department first confirmed to the North Coast Journal that Nina Tafarella was taken into custody by Ferndale Police following an ongoing investigation.
2.84 magnitude earthquake strikes near Templeton
A 2.84 magnitude earthquake has been reported about 6 miles from Templeton just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
kymkemp.com
Water Main Break Causes Problems From Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka
A water main break this morning is causing issues from Old Town to 14th Street in Eureka, according to Humboldt Bay Fire personnel speaking over the scanner. “Hydrants will be low to no water” in that area, according to an alert sent out over the scanner. This water main...
SpaceX cancels rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The company says it will re-evaluate a new launch date.
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
SFGate
This California town ran its Chinese residents out. Now the story is finally being told
EUREKA, Calif. — Beauty drew Brieanne Mirjah D'Souza to Eureka. In 2018, she and her husband — Michigan natives who had been living for a spell in the Bay Area — moved up to this chilly old timber town to build a life beneath the redwoods and by the sea.
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fleeing Law Enforcement ‘Goes Dark’ Reaching Speeds of 115 MPH on Highway 101
A high-speed pursuit has been discontinued by law enforcement officers for safety reasons south of Eureka. Around 7 p.m. on November 17th scanner traffic indicated officers in the Eureka area were pursuing a champagne-colored Lexus four door vehicle southbound on Broadway reaching speeds of 90 mph through south Eureka encountering light traffic. The pursuing officer was heard stating that the vehicle was weaving in and out of freeway traffic at speeds between 115 and 120 mph with lights off before the pursuit was called off.
kymkemp.com
Single Vehicle Rollover on Northbound Hwy 101 Near Loleta
A single vehicle rolled over just south of the northbound Loleta exit on Hwy 101, according to the Incident Commander speaking over the scanner. “Cancel the ambulance,” he said. The vehicle is off the roadway and no one is injured. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: One Dead] Fiery Crash North of Myers Flat
A white sedan and a black SUV reportedly collided head on at 3:54 p.m. on southbound 101 at mile marker 30.3 between Myers Flat and Weott. The Incident Commander requested a medevac helicopter after seeing one vehicle on fire and both vehicles with major damage. The air ambulance is requested to land “at Dyerville Loop.”
kymkemp.com
Man With Felony Warrant Taken Into Custody Yesterday on Hwy 96
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 17, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
