The Humboldt County Elections Office released its second post-election report today, which adds another 9,614 ballots to the results. Overall races stayed the same, although some leads widened while others decreased, with the notable exception being the still tight race for the Third Ward seat on the Eureka City Council as G. Mario Fernandez pulled ahead to 52.37 percent of the vote to John Fullerton's 47.63 percent. The two are separated by 78 votes.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO