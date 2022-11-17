Read full article on original website
How to Optimize Generator Performance in Microgrids
Cost-effective benefits of paralleling and synchronizing multiple generators. To choose a generator solution without weighing the parts that make up the whole could be tempting for companies when it comes to their microgrid applications. However, considering the mission-critical environments that microgrids typically operate in, it’s extra important to evaluate the engines that ultimately power these systems.
Egnyte Strengthens Secure File Sharing Platform
Updates include general platform, security, governance, AEC and Life Sciences packages. Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced several product enhancements that will improve the overall user experience by strengthening security controls, improving productivity, and ensuring better operations across the business. Based on customer feedback and market trends, the updates include enhancements to the web user interface (UI) through the ongoing redesign including improved readability for a best-in-class user experience (UX) and simpler, more efficient ransomware recovery features to quickly bounce back from a cyberattack.
Lat Long Infrastructure Lands Funding For Expansion
AUSTIN, TX (NOVEMBER) – Lat Long Infrastructure LLC, the leader in the use of microtrenching to meet the demand for environmentally friendly construction of fiber-optic networks, has landed significant funding from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its growth across the United States. Details of the revenue-based investment package were not disclosed.
