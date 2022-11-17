Read full article on original website
Listen up, USMNT, Argentina: There are still many ways to get out of World Cup group | Opinion
One bad result doesn't have to derail your entire World Cup. In 2010, Spain lost its first group game in South Africa and still won World Cup title.
SkySports
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager calls for team to be better after beating Iran 6-2
Gareth Southgate warned his England players their World Cup progress will end early in Qatar unless they cut out the sloppiness that crept in towards the end of Monday's 6-2 win against Iran. England opened up their Group B campaign in Qatar in stunning fashion as they comfortably rolled past...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England's opener with Iran marred by ticket issues ahead of game at Khalifa International Stadium
England's World Cup opener against Iran was marred by ticket issues ahead of the game, leading to a number of supporters missing the kick-off. The match began as scheduled in Doha but there were several reports of fans experiencing difficulties trying to get into the Khalifa International Stadium on time.
SkySports
Gareth Bale scores for Wales against United States: Captain defies declining powers to keep delivering big moments
When Wales last played in a World Cup, their first game ended in a 1-1 draw with the great John Charles scoring the equaliser. Sixty-four years on, it was appropriate it was that other Welsh hero Gareth Bale who levelled it up on their return to the finals. It had...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari scores winner as Lionel Messi penalty is cancelled out by famous second-half comeback
Saudi Arabia produced one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history as Salem Al-Dawsari's stunning solo effort secured a 2-1 victory over Argentina in Group C at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. Time stood still as Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out from the sky and turned inside two Argentina defenders...
SkySports
Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Germany, Spain and Belgium begin group stage campaigns
Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium's "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.
SkySports
Today at the 2022 World Cup: France start title defence as Argentina and Lionel Messi begin campaign
Defending champions France and one of the heavy favourites Argentina begin their campaigns on Day Three of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Didier Deschamps' side, who won the 2018 World Cup after beating Croatia in the final, are looking to become the first side to win the tournament back-to-back since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Les Bleus begin their defence against Australia with the other Group D opener seeing Denmark face Tunisia.
SkySports
Malta 0-1 Republic of Of Ireland: Callum Robinson spares visitors' blushes
Callum Robinson's first international goal in a year spared the Republic of Ireland's blushes as they ended 2022 with a narrow friendly victory in Malta. Robinson's 55th-minute strike secured a 1-0 win on a night when Ireland were once again frustrated for long periods, this time by a side sitting 119 places below them in the FIFA rankings, to leave manager Stephen Kenny with more questions than answers ahead of Euro 2024 qualification.
SkySports
England vs Iran: Harry Maguire to start in World Cup opener as Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3
Harry Maguire will start England's World Cup opener against Iran in a back four, with Gareth Southgate set to play a 4-3-3 formation after his first XI of the tournament was confirmed. Southgate's change of formation means there is space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI, with Jude...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Alan Smith previews 2022 World Cup Group B opener
England kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday and Alan Smith looks ahead to that opening Group B clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. Gareth Southgate's side are expected to progress from a group that also contains Wales and USA, however, they will be looking to get off to a winning start against the supposed minnows of the section in Doha.
SkySports
Iran face England at the World Cup to a backdrop of protests and violence in the country following death of Mahsa Amini
Iran begin their World Cup campaign on Monday under the glare of a political spotlight. While England's players will be focused solely on performance, Iran’s will have much more on their minds. Some argue they should not be there at all. Their participation comes at a time of immense...
SkySports
England to take a knee before World Cup opener against Iran as James Maddison ruled out with injury
England will take a knee before their World Cup opener against Iran, manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed. England made the gesture against racism and inequality in 33 straight matches after football returned after the Covid-19 shutdown. England did not take a knee in September's fixtures but they will make the...
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Gareth Southgate to adopt cautiously pragmatic approach to Iran game
Patience - that's what Gareth Southgate called for in his news conference on the eve of England's first match at World Cup 2022. You sensed that plea was aimed as much at England's fans as his players, who are likely to come up against stubborn Iranian resistance. A low block, that will frustrate and disrupt.
SkySports
Australia boss Mal Meninga wants prominence for international RL | Junior Paulo: Samoa need more games
Mal Meninga has called on rugby league's powerbrokers to ensure the international game is given the prominence it deserves after Australia claimed their 12th Rugby League World Cup. The Kangaroos head coach was part of some of the great Australia teams of the past during his playing days and is...
SkySports
Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win
When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports
Gareth Bale: Wales captain insists he's fit and ready for World Cup opener against USA but Joe Allen will miss out
Gareth Bale insists his fitness is "right where I want to be" but Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup opener against the USA. Bale signed for Los Angeles FC in June to boost his fitness ahead of the Qatar tournament although he only started two matches for the MLS side, seeing the majority of his 347 minutes by coming off the bench.
SkySports
Chelsea and Arsenal tracking £65m-rated Porto winger Pepe - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Chelsea and Arsenal are tracking Porto's Brazilian winger Pepe but may have to pay his £65m release clause. Manchester United believe Alejandro Garnacho will sign a new deal at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future after stepping up talks...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 2-3 Manchester United Women: Alessia Russo seals stunning late comeback
Alessia Russo sealed a remarkable comeback in stoppage-time as Manchester United stunned Arsenal 3-2 to inflict a first defeat of the season on the WSL leaders. Arsenal were five minutes away from a seventh-consecutive victory after second-half goals from Frida Maanum (46) and Laura Wienroither (73) cancelled out Ella Toone's first-half opener (39).
