ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)

Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
realclearhistory.com

Original Reports of Kennedy Shooting, Death

On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot in an open-air convoy in moving through Dealy Plaza in Dallas. He later died of his injuries at Parkland Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000

ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy