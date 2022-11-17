Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Related
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police chase suspect with stolen license plate into Arlington
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspect after a chase that ended with a crash into someone's fence in Arlington on Sunday night. Officers spotted the vehicle with the stolen plate being driven near the intersection of East Berry and Martin Luther King Freeway just before 9:30 p.m., according to Fort Worth Police.
Rental scam hits McKinney family hard as scammer pretends to be homeowner, collects rent
MCKINNEY, Texas — Breanna Davila and her family of five were all kinds of excited to find a good-sized home and on their budget. But, like many things go, she learned if it's too good to be true, it likely is. "This was our home that we were confident...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Woman Arrested, Court Docs Describe ‘Elaborate Sweetheart Swindle'
A Fort Worth woman is behind bars after court documents describe an “elaborate sweetheart swindle” in which investigators say Lorraine Rew conned an elderly Indiana man into sending her more than $1 million. An affidavit filed in Tarrant County Tuesday outlines a saga that began on Twitter where...
fox4news.com
Fight in Dallas parking lot ends in shooting, sending four people to hospitals
DALLAS - Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in East Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., in a parking lot behind a billiards hall in the 2000 block of S. Beckley Ave. Responding officers found four men who had been...
Man found in grass with gunshot wound, died at the scene
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.Police received a call about a man lying in the grass on Nov. 20 at around 10:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Frio Drive. When Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, they found the man had been shot. The man died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.The investigation is ongoing.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
keranews.org
How many died from COVID in Dallas jail? Sheriff’s Department won’t say, citing records law
An exception to Texas’ public information law is helping the Dallas County Jail keep COVID-19 information shielded from public view. It’s frustrating activists who still want to know what policies Sheriff Marian Brown used to prevent infections during the pandemic. The public also can’t learn how many people...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags written up more than 30 times at previous clinic, testimony shows
DALLAS — An anesthesiologist accused of tampering with IV bags at a North Dallas surgery center had previously been written up more than 30 times for issues at another clinic, but was able to keep his job, according to the testimony Friday at a federal detention hearing. The nature...
realclearhistory.com
Original Reports of Kennedy Shooting, Death
On Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was shot in an open-air convoy in moving through Dealy Plaza in Dallas. He later died of his injuries at Parkland Medical Center.
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase
In the hours following Monday night’s high-speed chase and crash that later claimed the life of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai, and with only a photograph of a Chevy Malibu with a fake paper tag to go on, Police Chief Daniel Scesney knew finding their suspect would be difficult.
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
14-year-old high school student dies two months after road rage shooting on Dallas freeway
DALLAS — After a two-month battle for survival, a Dallas high school student has died after being shot in the head. Gabriel Zamora, 14, was shot during a road rage incident at CF Hawn Freeway and St. Augustine Drive. The family said they’re still left in the dark because...
Comments / 0