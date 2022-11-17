Phoenix Awarded Global ‘A’ Rating for Bold Environmental Efforts

The City of Phoenix is now one of 122 cities and counties globally to make the 2022 CDP A list for its environmental efforts led by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Office of Environmental Programs.

“Combatting climate change is a top priority for me, and is essential to the future of Phoenix and those who plan to live here,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Knowing that our city is among the 12% of cities and counties to make the CDP A list confirms what we already know – we are on the right track.”

The CDP assessed over 1,000 cities and counties this year ranking them based on leadership in environmental action. Phoenix received a top score based on its public environmental, social and governance dashboard featuring sustainability metrics as well as its reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). In addition to these efforts, Phoenix was recognized for assessing its climate risk and vulnerabilities along with creating a climate action plan to tackle environmental hazards.

Phoenix Mayor Gallego and City Council approved the climate action plan at a City Council meeting in Oct. 2021 to help combat climate hazards impacting Phoenix residents. The plan includes various strategies and procedures like increasing community-wide use of low carbon fuels, achieving net-zero GHG for municipal operations electricity use by 2030 and more.

“Researching vulnerabilities and climate hazards is an essential part of developing a climate action plan that works,” says Environmental Programs Administrator Nancy Allen. “We are continually improving and working towards becoming a more sustainable desert city.” ​

To learn more about the City’s climate action plan, visit phoenix.gov/oep. ​