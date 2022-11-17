Read full article on original website
moneysavingmom.com
Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks for just $13.99 shipped!
These Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks are so cute!. Jane has these Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks for just $13.99 shipped right now! Choose from five fun holiday prints!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each...
moneysavingmom.com
Insignia 13 Gallon Automatic Trash Can only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $75!)
This is a really great deal on an automatic trash can. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
moneysavingmom.com
Bluey My Size Giant Bluey 32″ Plush only $24.99 (Reg. $50!)
Oh my goodness! This Bluey My Size Giant Bluey 32″ Plush would make a fun gift for any Bluey fan!. Target has this Bluey My Size Giant Bluey 32″ Plush for just $24.99 right now!. This is regularly $49.99 and would make such a fun gift idea. Choose...
moneysavingmom.com
Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks, 2-Pack only $7!
These Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks are great gift ideas!. Walmart Black Friday Deals have begun! They’ll be slowly rolling out their deals over the next three weeks leading up to Black Friday, and the second event starts now!. You can get these Muk Luks Women’s Cabin Socks,...
moneysavingmom.com
Apple AirTag 4 Pack only $74.98 shipped!
Amazon has this Apple AirTag 4 Pack for just $74.98 shipped right now!. This is a huge price drop and the lowest price ever on record. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Woman Sets Up Christmas Tree In a Giant Planter and TBH It Looks Amazing
We love how clean and cute it looks
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
AOL Corp
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock!
Tiny homes are having a serious moment. Whether you want to have an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or if you just want to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures start at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive. Want to add a tiny home to your cart? These are some of the best available at Amazon right now.
moneysavingmom.com
Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $180!)
These Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets look so cozy!. Macy’s has these Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets for just $49.99 shipped right now!. These are regularly $126 so this is a hot deal. There are 12 different colors to choose from. Great gift idea for that person...
moneysavingmom.com
Old Navy: Men’s & Women’s Holiday Tees only $5 today!
Today only, Old Navy has Men’s & Women’s Holiday Tees for just $5!. There are several cute designs to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
An IKEA Billy bookcase hack inspired this cute media wall DIY
If there is one kind of person to admire, it's a DIYer. Especially one who is a bit of a novice but still willing to take a leap of faith. Although a lot of Real Homes' readers are hands-on with home renos and building things, a good chunk of us are hesitant about whipping out the power tools.
tinyhousetalk.com
Awesome Tiny Cabin Built with a Single Used Shipping Container
The Shiship is a really cool tiny cabin that was designed and built by Repère Boréal in Quebec, Canada. It’s a simple structure made with a single high-cube shipping container and it measures 31′ long x 8′ wide, and 9’6″ tall. On the exterior, you can still see most of the original shipping container with lots of exposed corrugated steel and massive cargo doors at one end. It’s an interesting visual reminder that the shell of this cabin had another life before it was repurposed.
moneysavingmom.com
Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset with 75+ Accessories only $99.99 shipped (Reg. $225!)
This is a GREAT deal on this Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset!. Walmart has this Barbie Dreamhouse Doll House Playset, Barbie House with 75+ Accessories for just $99.99 shipped right now!. This is regularly $224.99 and a great gift idea for any Barbie lover. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?
moneysavingmom.com
Cuddl Duds Throws for just $16.99 at Kohl’s! (Reg. $50)
As a Black Friday Deal, Kohl’s has Cuddl Duds Throws on sale for $19.99 right now! Plus, use code ENJOY15 at checkout to score an extra 15% off — making them just $16.99 each!. These are regularly $50, so it’s a GREAT deal! Choose from three types of...
Mum shares how she dries her washing indoors without using tumble dryer
As the days get colder, darker and damper, drying your laundry at home can be a mammoth mission — especially if you don't have the heating turned on. Luckily, one savvy mum has shared the genius way she dries her clean clothes without using a tumble dryer. Taking to TikTok, Karen, known as themiddleagedblogger on the social media platform, showed her followers how she does the laundry on a rainy day. Watch it below:
moneysavingmom.com
Cuddl Duds Sheet Sets as low as $17.84 at Kohl’s!
Need new sheet sets? This is a fantastic price on the highly rated Cuddl Duds brand!. As a special Black Friday Deal, Kohl’s has Cuddle Duds Sheet Sets on sale! Plus, you can use code ENJOY15 to score an additional 15% off! Check out these deals you can score:
moneysavingmom.com
Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Cookware Set only $127.49 shipped + Get $30 in Kohl’s Cash (Reg. $250!)
Kohl’s has this Calphalon Classic 10-Piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for just $127.49 shipped with $30 in Kohl’s Cash! Here’s how to score this deal:. Calphalon Classic 10-piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set – $149.99 (reg $249.99) Use promo code ENJOY15 (15% off) Pay $127.49 shipped, Earn...
Shark steam mop review: How well does this steam mop clean and sanitize hard floors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who lives in a home with tile, laminate or hardwood floors knows how much time and effort it takes to keep them sparkling clean. From hauling a mop bucket across to room to scrubbing on your hands and knees, mopping hard floors is labor-intensive. Whether you're tired of the cumbersome job or want to eliminate chemical cleaning products from your home, a steam mop may be the answer.
