Tooele, UT

KUTV

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman killed, shooting being investigated as homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning and police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting happened in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

New details released in murder of Tooele man, 60

TOOELE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new information on the arrest of a Tooele man in the beating death of his male roommate. Richard Perales, 55, has been charged with the murder of his 60-year-old roommate, whose name has not been released. The suspect and victim also lived with the victim’s girlfriend, according to Perales’ probable cause statement.
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

Third person arrested for fatal Millcreek shootout

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police arrested a third teenager for the fatal shooting at a Millcreek gas station on Nov. 11. Slaman F. Ahmed, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for three felony charges of discharge of a firearm, one felony charge of obstruction of justice, and one felony charge of murder on Friday, according to the affidavit.
MILLCREEK, UT
kjzz.com

Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

