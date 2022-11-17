Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday
(Recent late-afternoon scene at Lincoln Park – photo by Shelley B.) From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for today/tonight:. THANKSGIVING ORDER DEADLINES: More deadlines today if you’re planning on assistance with your holiday dinner/desserts – see the list atop the...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY GIVING: First day of food drive at Canna West Culture Shop
Just added to the list of giving opportunities in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – a food drive starts today at Canna West Culture Shop, with an incentive to give. Here’s the announcement:. Canna West Culture Shop has teamed up with the West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB)...
westseattleblog.com
Turkey giveaways, holiday bazaars, more for your West Seattle Saturday
With Thanksgiving approaching, this is the first weekend of the holiday season, so we’re starting this preview of today/tonight with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. TURKEY GIVEAWAY AT EASTRIDGE CHURCH: 9 am-noon, the church at 39th/Oregon is giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries....
westseattleblog.com
Santa pics with pets, OLG Holiday Gift Fair, Alki UCC donation drive, more possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday
(Saturday morning photo by James Bratsanos) Welcome to Sunday! We start with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: 9:30 am-1:30 pm, “come to shop, eat, and make a wreath … Shop for ethically sourced gifts and food, including chocolates, Advent calendars, nativities, jewelry, holiday décor, scarves, and cozy socks.” The gift fair also includes lunch options and a bake sale. (7000 35th SW)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Return of Fair-Trade Holiday Gift Fair at Our Lady of Guadalupe
During the height of the pandemic, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Holiday Gift Fair – centered on fair-trade/ethically-sourced items – moved online. Today it’s back in person, until 1:30 pm at the Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle). This year rather than buying from individual vendors at...
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: Here’s the plan for West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays’ big night, 2 weeks away
Two weeks from tonight, it’s the biggest night of the holiday season in The Junction, with this year’s Tree Lighting and Night Market now joined by GLOWS. The Junction Association has announced more details, including the schedule for that night (Saturday, December 3) and the street-closure plan:. This...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CHICKEN: Southwest of Junction – November 21, 2022 11:34 pm
Someone’s chicken has gotten loose and has taken up residence in our yard near 48th and Hudson. I’d love to get her reunited with her owners. sangerjon (at) gmail (dot) com.
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: West Seattle Food Bank’s turkeys-and-more distribution at SSC
10:59 AM: Until 1 pm, the West Seattle Food Bank is offering turkeys and boxes of other food to drive-up/ride-up visitors in the north parking lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Here’s what’s in the boxes:. If you can’t get to either of today’s...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Hit by car – November 21, 2022 11:31 pm
This cat was found when I returned late 1030p from work. Hit. Still alive. No collar. Brown, gray, silvery. Seen them in the neighborhood. 30th SW. We are taking him to Emerald City 24 vet in Lake City. The only ones that would take a found cat without a collar.
westseattleblog.com
LOST DOG: Looking for Finn – November 21, 2022 2:03 pm
I am looking for a pet that ran off a couple of hours ago. His name is Finn and he’s part beagle, but he looks like Doberman colors. He was on leash and harness and collar when he ran away toward Fauntleroy Way.512-949-7287. M November 21, 2022 (2:17 pm)
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HELP: Eastridge Church’s 2022 turkey giveaway
At 39th/Oregon this morning, Eastridge Church volunteers are continuing the church’s longstanding tradition of giving away turkeys and bags of groceries before Thanksgiving. This year, it’s back to walk-up after they switched to drive-up during the height of the pandemic. Bags of food are given along with the turkeys:
westseattleblog.com
Arrowhead Gardens holiday bazaar spotlights handmade creations to wear, display, eat
If you just make it to one bazaar this holiday season – consider heading to Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle (9200 2nd SW) before 3 pm, to browse/shop rooms full of handmade creations, mostly by AG residents, like Dolores (above) and Linda (below). Linda’s jars contain not only...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Highland Park – November 20, 2022 2:51 pm
At SW Henderson St between 12th Ave SW and 13th Ave SW in Highland Park. Please call 206-767-3703.
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: Calico in Alki – November 20, 2022 9:42 pm
Missing since Saturday November 19th around 6:00a m from Alki ave and 63rd. Please text or call 206-300-4349 if you have information. She is chipped. She is not the kitty found deceased on the 18th.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: 31-townhouse project for north Junction site
CAM November 21, 2022 (12:28 pm) I beg of you. No More Townhouses!!! Build Condos!!! Build 2 and 3 flats!!! Stop building stuff that prices 70% of the people out and calling it density. Not every person buying their first place wants to live in a dumb townhouse. Kram November...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Suspected local case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and what you need to know about it
Tonight community naturalist and urban-wildlife first responder Kersti Muul shares the story of what happened when she checked out a report of a bird in trouble at Lincoln Park. What she found includes some information you should know in case you encounter one. The problem is HPAI – Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – and a warning, this story includes an image of a dead bird (after the jump, if you’re viewing by laptop or desktop):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Highland Park
9:42 PM: Police are out with a K-9 right now in Highland Park, searching for a man suspected of shooting at another man. This is centered at 10th/Cloverdale, though the search is ranging further out – the suspect was reportedly last seen eastbound on Cloverdale. We haven’t heard a description yet. No injuries reported.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire off Fauntleroy Way SW
Westside Curmudgeon November 20, 2022 (11:35 pm) About 10 min ago we heard about 7-10 gunshots right down the street from The Huxley apts. Shortly after two cars sped down the alley between Fauntleroy and 38th & Hudson. One was a silver BMW suv license plate started with CE. Second...
westseattleblog.com
MONDAY: One more chance to speak out about city spending plan
The City Council is now just a week away from finalizing the budget for the next two years. Tomorrow (Monday, November 21) morning at 9:30 am, their next meeting as the Budget Committee starts with one last chance for you to speak out. Then they embark on one more round of voting on proposed changes to the amended budget plan introduced last week by the budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Almost 200 amendments are on the list to be considered – you can see them all on the agenda, including the one (agenda item #128) that would add money to keep expanded Seattle Fire Department resources in West Seattle and South Park. If you’re interested in commenting tomorrow morning, you can do it remotely or in person at City Hall; the agenda explains how. You can also comment via email at council@seattle.gov.
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League honors for West Seattle High School girls’ soccer after memorable season
Following up on the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team’s strong season, the team has won numerous Metro League honors. Head coach Andres Lara, who himself was honored as one of two Metro League Coaches of the Year, sent the news. “Unfortunately it didn’t end up like we wanted but we had a good season, wining the Metro Sound division; also we got recognitions by the league,” he says. Here are the players who received honors:
